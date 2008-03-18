The Right’s Man

Should Chuck Hagel be Obama’s Secretary of Defense?

Barack Obama recently raised eyebrows by stating that he would consider naming Republican Senator Chuck Hagel to be his Secretary of Defense. This type of bipartisan declaration gives warm fuzzies to many members of the foreign policy community who yearn for a bygone era when politics stopped at the water’s edge. (As far as I can tell, that era never really existed.) Nevertheless, the idea has merit and is worth exploring.

Obama’s governing philosophy does not promote a traditional Solomonic approach to bipartisanship, where Republicans and Democrats compromise for the sake of compromise, and agree on watered-down policies that make little sense and little difference. Instead, his candidacy is based on promoting a new kind of politics--one that is based on mobilizing Democrats, Independents, and Republicans around a set of ideas designed to achieve real change. But these ideas are ultimately liberal ideas--much in the same way that Ronald Reagan was able to cross over and build a broad coalition for change that was fundamentally conservative in its ideology.

Although Hagel clearly has a conservative voting record on social and economic issues, on foreign policy and national security--which would, after all, be his portfolio--he has routinely voted with Democrats and would philosophically agree with a President Obama. Even though he voted for the 2002 resolution to go to war in Iraq, Hagel has for a number of years now been an outspoken critic of the administration’s handling of the war, and in 2007, he supported the Democratic Congress’s efforts to end the war. (Unlike Republican Senators John Warner or Richard Lugar, who criticized the president but continued to vote with him.) Moreover, in December 2002, in advance of the war, he penned an op-ed with Joe Biden advocating for a more robust plan for the postwar phase, calling for greater engagement with our allies and warning that the Bush administration had done a poor job preparing the American people for war.

On Iran, Hagel has been a consistent advocate for direct engagement and has warned against the bellicose World War III language of the Bush administration. In fact, he voted against the Kyl-Lieberman amendment, which put him to the left of many Democrats (including Hillary Clinton). On military issues, he has been one of the leaders in the Senate, working with Jim Webb on the dwell time amendment that would put tighter restrictions on the proportion of time American troops could spend in combat versus how much time they spend at home. Hagel and Webb have also been promoting a new G.I. Bill to help returning Iraq and Afghanistan veterans pay for their education. And Hagel has been a staunch opponent of the administration’s justification of “enhanced interrogation techniques”--also known as torture.