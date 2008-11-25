The Hillary Clinton Of Private Schools

This logic, I think, gets it backwards. For denizens of D.C.’s private-school universe, the lingering fascination isn’t so much about what the new president can do for the school. Rather, it’s about what the choice of schools says about the new president. Within its own absurdly limited sphere, the costly collection of schools has a baroque sociological taxonomy. Ambitious Washingtonian careerism may be key to paying the bills, but where a Beltway blowhard’s kids go to school says something about that blowhard’s private values and ambitions. Same goes for the bright new couple from Chicago. Like learning about their favorite TV show or bedside reading library, it’s a chance for some insight on who they are.

For nerdy liberal types who’ve just shuddered through the Bush years, the desired answer, of course, is: A lot like me.

The initial reports held little surprise. The Obamas were said to favor coed schools, which eliminated sporty, country-clubby Maryland campuses like Holton-Arms, alma mater of Gerald Ford’s daughter, as well as most of the big D.C. Catholic schools, such as Gonzaga, the Jesuit boys’ school whose brawling alums include Pat Buchanan. It also meant a no to National Cathedral, sister school of Washington’s most famously elite private school duo, along with Saint Albans. Their parent politics are likely much more pro-Obama than at the other single-sex institutions, but the blazer-clad aesthetics decidedly are not.

There was talk, of course, that the couple would take a gander at the public schools, but even in the thinly-sourced reporting about the hunt, that seemed far-fetched--like circulating the name of some constituency-pleasing potential nominee that everyone knows will never be named to the Supreme Court. On the other hand, there was no need for even a courtesy-mention of Potomac, the bucolic Virginia private school reported to be a popular spot among wealthy Bush appointees who lived in McLean. The major Democrat associated with the place? Terry McAuliffe. ’Nuff said.

Thus the choice apparently came down to a handful of Northwest D.C. schools known for earnest politics, high SATs, and higher prices. Michelle Obama was rumored to have visited Maret, initially founded as a French school, but never had the buzz of to the two early favorites: Sidwell Friends, where Bill and Hillary Clinton sent their kid. And Georgetown Day, where my parents sent theirs. Objectively, the two schools have a great deal in common, right down to the parking lots full of Volvos adorned with Obama campaign stickers and Oberlin decals. But beneath the surface, in matters of style and aesthetics and the sorts of symbolism that are so silly that only devotees pay any attention, there are some pretty big differences. Not unlike a certain recently concluded Democratic primary battle.