The Adams Papers: Volumes I through IV, Diary and Autobiography of John Adams

L. H. Butterfield, editor

(Harvard; $30)



The Papers of Alexander Hamilton: Volumes I and II

Harold C. Syrett, editor

(Columbia; $25)

In 1950, when the Princeton University Press brought out the first volumes of Julian Boyd’s edition of the Jefferson papers. President Truman asked the National Historical Publications Commission to consider a publication program for other American heroes. The next year the Commission recommended special attention to the papers of five persons—Franklin, John Adams, John Quincy Adams, Hamilton and Madison. The Commission’s report provided a stimulus both to scholarship and subsidy, and the results, when completed, will vastly enlarge the documentary record of our history. Today the Franklin papers are being published at Yale, and the Madison papers at the University of Virginia. Now, with these first volumes of the Adams and Hamilton papers. Harvard and Columbia are making their contributions to this notable reconquest of our past.

Both these sets are superb technical jobs. They are splendidly printed, and the editing is full and meticulous without becoming intrusive or pedantic. The general reader is more likely to find, of the volumes so far published, the Adams papers more interesting than the Hamilton papers. This is partly because Adams, with his fuss and crotchets, is a more human figure, partly because the Hamilton volumes only go to 1781 and thus cover only the bare start of Hamilton’s public career, partly because L. H. Butterfield, with a genial conception of his editorial responsibility, introduces his first volume with a sparkling and sympathetic essay on the Adamses. Harold Syrett, who evidently has a more austere view of the editorial task, keeps his comment severely technical. I hope that he does not hold to this practice, because I am sure that he has things of interest to say about Hamilton, and he should feel free to say them.

It is appropriate that the papers of these two ancient antagonists should begin publication the same year—and in a year which is much concerned with the character of American conservatism. The two men cordially disliked each other for reasons philosophical as well as personal. Hamilton’s savage polemic against Adams in 1800 (“the unfortunate foibles of a vanity without bounds, and a jealousy capable of discoloring every object... the disgusting egotism, the distempered jealousy and the ungovernable indiscretion of Mr. Adams’ temper,” etc., etc.) is extremely familiar. Charles Francis Adams, in editing John Adams’ autobiography, softened and even suppressed some of his grandfather’s retorts; but Dr. Butterfield has now restored them in all their magnificent and incoherent outrage. “Although I have long since forgiven this Arch Enemy,” Adams wrote, “yet Vice, Folly and Villany are not to be forgotten, because the guilty Wretch repented, in his dying Moments. . . . Born on a Speck more obscure than Corsica, from an Original not only contemptible but infamous, with infinitely less courage and Capacity than Bonaparte, he would in my Opinion, if I had not controuled the fury of his Vanity, instead of relieving this Country

from Confusion as Bonaparte did France, he would have involved it in all the Bloodshed and distractions of foreign and civil Wars at once.”