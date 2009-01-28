That had the consequence of giving Sinn Fein the better end of the bargain. To Mitchell, the most important objective was keeping the Republicans on board. If replicated in the Middle East, this would be to pacify Hamas at all costs.

At the heart of the dilemma in northern Ireland was what came to be known as "constructive ambiguity": that is, the IRA signed on to an agreement that seemed to pledge them to disarm, but precious little pressure was put upon them to do so for fear that the IRA might wreck the agreement and return to war. The failure to hold Sinn Fein and the IRA to their commitments would eventually render the entire peace process hollow.

The vast majority of Irish citizens wanted peace, but few ever really envisioned--let alone welcomed--the idea of Northern Ireland being governed by Sinn Fein and the refusenik, hardline Democratic Unionist Party. Yet this, government by murderers and bigots, is what has transpired. The determination to work from the extremes toward the center, rather than from the center towards the extreme, cripple moderate nationalism and Unionism alike. There is peace, certainly, but not what anyone had hoped for.

That wasn't Mitchell's concern, however. Throughout the process he was a patient, determined, cordial facilitator. A deal would be a deal. He overcame initial suspicion and was, in the end, regarded as a dogged, honest broker. There's no reason to suppose that he won't demonstrate similar qualities in his new role.

But there are myriad factors that make the situation he faces now far more difficult than that he confronted in Ulster. The Good Friday Agreement was not just the result of a year or two of negotiations. It was sometimes dubbed "Sunningdale for Slow Learners" since it bore some resemblance to the outline of a proposed settlement first drawn up in the 1970s. Even the latter part of the "peace process" lasted more than a decade, from the Anglo-Irish Agreement of 1985 through the Hume-Adams talks of the early 1990s and the Downing Street Declaration of 1993. Each of these nudged the process along toward the moment when each party acknowledged that, one way or another, they would have to find a way of living together.

Equally importantly, negotiations in Northern Ireland were the product of exhaustion. Most of the IRA leadership had realized there was no prospect of a military victory. They could not bomb "the Brits" out of Northern Ireland. Thirty years of paramilitary warfare had taken its toll: The Republican movement was tired and ready, however much it may have pained them, to contemplate a different kind of future. For their part, both John Major and his successor Tony Blair appreciated that a peace settlement in Northern Ireland was worth almost any price. The financial and psychological cost of battling the IRA had taken its own toll.

Perhaps a similar level of exhaustion will prevail in Palestine, too. But right now, in the immediate aftermath of the latest military engagements, that seems a dubious proposition. In Northern Ireland weary combatants recognized, however reluctantly, that they would have to live with one another. Without that awareness there would have been no peace process at all.

One of Mitchell’s first tasks will be to persuade Israel and the Palestinians that they too have exhausted all other options. If he can accomplish that then there may, perhaps, be grounds to hope that he can find a way of forging a new peace agreement--one that many people will think, as they did of his Northern Irish agreement, is better than no peace agreement at all.

A former Washington Correspondent for the Scotsman, Alex Massie writes a blog for The Spectator. He lived in Dublin during the 1990s.

By Alex Massie