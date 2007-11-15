Clinton ’s second misstep was during the October 30 Democratic debate, when she equivocated on New York Governor Eliot Spitzer’s plan to give driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants. When asked whether she still thought the plan makes sense (as she had told a New Hampshire newspaper), Clinton seemed to agree. But after Sen. Chris Dodd disagreed with her view, she interjected, “I just want to add, I did not say that it should be done, but I certainly recognize why Governor Spitzer is trying to do it.” When the moderator Tim Russert asked her again whether she supported the plan, she accused him of playing “gotcha,” and then muddied the waters still further. “Do I think this is the best thing for any governor to do? No. But do I understand the sense of real desperation…?”

Clinton ’s rivals quickly pointed out that she had “said two different things.” It wasn’t simply that she contradicted herself. Her hesitancy, and unwillingness to take a clear stand, reinforced charges that she took positions based primarily on what she thought was popular. Like her vote on Kyl-Lieberman, her equivocation seemed to suggest that when it counted, she would prove incapable of shaping, and not merely reflecting, popular opinion. In some cases, her political calculations might lead her to take the wrong position; in other cases, they might lead her to take no clear position at all. Obama commented in the debate, “Immigration is a difficult issue. But part of leadership is not just looking backwards and seeing what’s popular, or trying to gauge popular sentiment. It’s about setting a direction for the country. And that’s what I intend to do as president.”

Clinton ’s third misstep was in appearing to block access to her papers from the Clinton administration. During the debate, she first seemed to blame the National Archives for not releasing her papers. “Well, actually, Tim, the Archives is moving as rapidly as the Archives moves,” she told Russert. When Russert pointed out that Bill Clinton had written a letter asking that any communication with her and him not be public until 2012, she seemed to lay the blame on her husband: “Well that’s not my decision to make,” she replied. The Clintons ’ refusal to allow access to the papers--while Hillary Clinton simultaneously trumpeted her White House experience--suggested that she had something to hide. It evoked the dark side of the Clinton years: The scandals that were not simply provoked by an inquisitorial media or right-wing hit squads, but by the Clintons ’ own behavior. And it lent credence to Obama’s insinuation that Clinton ’s election would bring back the polarized Washington of the '90s.

After the debate, Edwards, whose own campaign seems to be floundering, seized upon Clinton ’s missteps to run the kind of incendiary ads one would expect to see from opponents in a general election. The ads, dubbed “The Politics of Parsing,” showed Clinton offering contradictory or equivocal responses on whether to withdraw from Iraq, how to fix social security, and what to do about driver’s licenses for illegal immigrants. Edwards’ attacks may not help his own standing with voters, but they are likely to wound Clinton , just as Dick Gephardt’s attacks wounded front-runner Howard Dean before the 2004 Iowa Caucus.