After the first Democratic debate, at the end of April, when Hillary Clinton made her main rivals seems small and insignificant, I expected that Barack Obama would fade from contention even before the Iowa Caucus. And in the months that followed, Obama seemed to be doing just that. But
Let's retrace
These explanations reinforce the impression that for narrow political reasons,
After the debate, Edwards, whose own campaign seems to be floundering, seized upon
The prime beneficiary of Edwards’ ads, and potentially of Edwards’ flagging support, is Obama, who has pulled statistically even with
Obama’s speech at the Jefferson-Jackson dinner advanced the argument for his own candidacy. None of the other Democratic or Republican candidates can match his sheer rhetorical brilliance: his ability to be at once cool and passionate, cerebral and emotional. Earlier in the campaign, his eloquence appeared superfluous. It was negated by
The speech Obama gave that evening was the best I’ve seen during this campaign. (Here's the video and full transcript.) He appeared focused on the future and on what he would do differently than George W. Bush (“We have a chance to bring the country together in a new majority ”), while ticking off the reasons for doubting Clinton’s sincerity and her commitment to “meaningful change” without ever naming her. Americans don’t want “the same old
Obama has tried to portray himself as a twenty-first century version of Abraham Lincoln, whom he evoked repeatedly in his speech in Springfield, Illinios, last February when he announced his candidacy. That’s understandable. Obama wants to use the example of Lincoln (who served only two years in Congress) to show that experience in
But there is a more telling comparison to Obama’s campaign. As blogger Matt Stoller pointed out last spring, Obama’s challenge to
Hart’s campaign fell short, and Obama’s could as well. As the vote nears, he will face questions about his electability--just as Howard Dean did in 2004. His outsider rhetoric tends to reinforce arguments about his inexperience. And the premise of his campaign--that he can unify a divided
Still, there now seems to be a path by which Obama could gain the nomination. Aided by Edwards’ votes and, perhaps, by further
John B. Judis is a senior editor at The New Republic and a visiting scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.