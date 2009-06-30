For the moment, there is no reason to rush. Time permits a jurisprudence of not just originalism, or textualism, but actuarialism. The sand running through this hourglass will not expire for eight years.

Later in his term, President Obama will likely replace Justice Stevens with someone else on the left. If he is reelected in 2012, he will replace Justice Ginsburg with someone on the left. Nothing changes.

It isn’t until the election of 2016 at the earliest that there is a real prospect for a significant shift to the left in the Court’s ideology. Actuarially, that election is likely to decide which President appoints the successors to Justices Scalia and Kennedy (both on the right, and both 73 now) and Justice Breyer (on the left, and 70 now). Absent an unfortunate turn of health, between now and the summer of 2017 there is no realistic prospect that the Court will turn back to the left. Over the course of that eight years, it is possible to take enough measured steps to the right to walk a marathon. Again, no need to rush.

That isn’t to say that the conservatives actually have the votes now to undo the legacy of the Warren Court. The contrast between the five-to-four rulings in Caperton (constitutionalizing a right in extreme cases against decisions by a judge in favor of a supporter) and Osborne (rejecting a claimed due process right to DNA testing) demonstrates that Justice Kennedy is far from committed to the project. So too do his narrower opinion in Parents Involved and his refusal to overrule the exclusionary rule. Also, he will not retreat from providing a fifth vote with the left on certain questions of executive power (see Hamdan), the death penalty (execution of minors and the mentally retarded), and gay rights.

But Justice Kennedy is not the swing vote of Justice O’Connor, and on questions like race, religion, abortion, and campaign finance I think he is ready and willing to continue to move the law. He voted with the left in five 5-4 decisions this Term. But in every case that I view as genuinely important and ideologically freighted, he voted with the right: Ricci, Iqbal, Bartlett, Osborne, Penn Plaza, Gross, Herring, Flores, and Montejo. Caperton is the only arguable counter-example.

Nor are the Court’s doctrinal moves to the right limited to mapping out landmarks for future travels. This Term, the Court in Montejo overruled Michigan v. Jackson, an outgrowth of Warren Court criminal procedure law. The Court’s unexpected decision in Gross--deciding an important question about mixed-motive discrimination cases without briefing and in a way that reads the same statutory text quite differently than its predecessors--also was quite aggressive, and contrasts with the Court’s recent refusal to reverse course from decisions recognizing implied rights against retaliation.

With that backdrop, it’s interesting to look ahead to what next Term might bring. A material shift in campaign finance law seems inevitable in Citizens United. The Sarbanes-Oxley case presents the opportunity to establish important principles of Presidential power, the unitary executive, and separation of powers. The grant in Pottawattamie suggests that prosecutors will get greater immunity. Standing to litigate is likely to be further limited in Salazar. The right to counsel under Edwards v. Arizona is poised to be limited in Shatzer. Excepting Citizens United, I expect these decisions to be incremental, and even that decision will be a move in the direction of still broader constitutional protection for campaign advocacy. But the direction of the cases will be unmistakeable.

More pathbreaking and broadly noted will be a not-yet-granted case: one of the petitions addressing whether the Second Amendment is incorporated against the States; Heller suggests the Court will find the right incorporated.

The left is likely to gain a little ground in at least one of the juvenile sentencing cases (Graham and Sullivan), in which the life sentence will likely be invalidated. That’s not much.

Three cases present issues for which that I’m more doubtful in my predictive ability. The fact that the Court granted the petition in Stop the Beach suggests--unexpectedly to me--that in returning to property rights the Court will find a violation of the Takings Clause. And Powell presents a question regarding the scope of Miranda, a decision derided by conservatives but which the late Chief Justice Rehnquist ultimately embraced for the Court. My theory that decisionmaking in this area is guided by concerns for institutional legitimacy suggests that the Court will find a violation of Miranda. And Comstock presents an important question of federal power in the context of law enforcement, on which the views of conservatives and liberals can vary tremendously.

Changing gears to another topic entirely, I think that the most interesting Justices, by far, were Justices Scalia and Thomas. Both remain the most principled members of the Court. They joined the defendant-favoring majorities in Gant in Melendez-Diaz, as they consistently have done in the recent lines of jury-right and confrontation cases. Justice Scalia joined the left to provide a majority in Cuomo and Spears. Justice Thomas did the same in the maritime punitive damages case, Atlantic Sounding. There is no counter-example in which a member of the left joined the Court’s four most conservative Justices to provide a majority.

Justice Thomas, in particular, remained willing to front new theories on critical questions, often writing only for himself, as in NAMUDNO. No other member of the Court is so independent in his thinking. The irony of course is that there remains a public perception, rooted in ignorance, that he is the handmaiden of other conservative Justices, particularly Justice Scalia. I disagree profoundly with Justice Thomas’s views on many questions, but if you believe that Supreme Court decisionmaking should be a contest of ideas rather than power, so that the measure of a Justice’s greatness is his contribution of new and thoughtful perspectives that enlarge the debate, then Justice Thomas is now our greatest Justice.

In terms of the statistics, Justice Kennedy’s influence--suggested in the 5-4 numbers above--is tremendous. He was in the majority in roughly 92% of the cases. (One of his six dissenting votes was a meaningless disagreement over whether certiorari should be granted.) Next closest was Justice Scalia at 84%.

Overall, the Court was exceptionally divided this Term. Our summary memo has data on the extraordinary average number of dissenting votes. The roughly 30% of cases decided 5-4 is comparable to OT2006, in which the left ended the Term on a particularly bitter note. Still more striking is the percentage of cases decided 6-3 or 5-4: roughly 45%; compare that to 34% (OT2007); 27% (OT2006); and 28% (OT2005). That’s a stark contrast.

But close divisions in the cases shouldn’t be confused with a failure to provide clear guidance. The two have nothing to do with each other, and the Court has made significant progress in issuing opinions and judgments that spell out definite rules. This Term produced only a single plurality opinion. Compare that with 3 (OT2007); 4 (OT2006); and 4 (OT2005).

Somewhat relatedly, there were no recusals by Justices in merits cases this Term. In the past, the failure of one or more Justices to participate in a case produced the prospect of a 4-4 tie, or fewer votes available to grant certiorari.

By Tom Goldstein