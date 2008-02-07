Why does everyone assume Virginia is Obama country?

In the wake of Super Tuesday's split between Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, the conventional wisdom is that the rest of the February primary calendar favors the senator from Illinois . On balance, the evidence is pretty strong. Obama does disproportionately well in caucus states ( Washington , Nebraska , Maine ), in states where African Americans make up more than a quarter of the population ( Louisiana , 31.7 percent; Maryland , 29.5 percent), and in lily-white northern-tier states ( Nebraska , Maine , Wisconsin , and to a slightly lesser extent Washington ). In fact, somewhat astonishingly, among states in which whites make up 89 percent or more of the population, Obama has won seven of eight contests so far, losing only narrowly in New Hampshire . Presumably, Obama will also manage to eke out victories in Hawaii and the District of Columbia . (Asked about his candidate's chances in his native Aloha State, Obama campaign manager David Plouffe commented dryly, "We hope we have some advantages.")

But there's one February state that doesn't fall neatly into Obama's corner. That's Virginia , which tends to get lumped in with Maryland and D.C. into the "Potomac Primary" on Tuesday. But Virginia 's demographic profile is much less favorable to Obama than its Beltway cousins and the Deep South states where he's won so far. It's a border state, and only 19.9 percent black. Its closest demographic parallels among states that have voted so far are Tennessee , where Obama lost by 13 points, and Missouri , where he won by only ten thousand votes. In 2004, African Americans made up 33 percent of the Democratic primary electorate in Virginia . If the proportion is the same this year and Obama wins them 80-20, he'd need about 37 percent of the white vote to win the state. That's certainly achievable, given his totals elsewhere. But it's no sure thing. In Tennessee , he won only 26 percent of the white vote; in Missouri he won 39 percent. In other Southern states his totals have ranged from to 25 percent ( Alabama ) to 43 percent ( Georgia ).

Is there reason to believe that Virginia 's white Democratic electorate will be more predisposed to vote for Obama than it was in Missouri and (especially) Tennessee ? Yes, due to the growing strength of upscale, educated liberals in the Washington suburbs. But while this difference is real, it isn't overwhelming. Using income as a proxy, in 2004, 18 percent of Democratic primary voters in Virginia made more than $100,000. This year, in Missouri and Tennessee , the comparable figures were 15 percent and 14 percent. That edge goes up slightly when one includes voters making between $75,000 and $100,000 per year, but those voters aren't as reliably pro-Obama as their richer counterparts. In short, one would guess that Obama would do somewhat better among whites in Virginia than he did in Missouri and Tennessee --but not dramatically better, all else equal.