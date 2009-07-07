Good Enough, Smart Enough

Why Al Franken will be a superlative senator.

A full six months after the freshman class of senators was sworn in to the 111th Congress, Al Franken is now joining its ranks. Partly because of the circumstances--an election decided by 312 votes out of 2.9 million ballots cast, a protracted legal battle--and partly because of Franken’s own background and fame (or notoriety), he will receive a bewildering degree of attention and media scrutiny. Much of that scrutiny will be aimed at waiting and watching for him to falter as a senator: by showing his shallowness, flying off the handle, revealing an ignorance about complex policy nuances, taking extreme and unreasonable positions, or finding the real work of the Senate boring and tuning out.

Given his background as a satirist and experiences before entering politics, from Saturday Night Live to talk radio, it is not surprising that many people, including many political sophisticates, are expecting little from Senator Franken. But as a close friend of his for more than 20 years, I expect something else. I expect him to become a first-rate senator who will dive into the key issues with gusto and depth, who will rely upon his deep relationships with experts to come up with innovative ideas, and who will use his personal skills to build bipartisan relationships.

Al and I grew up a few blocks apart in St Louis Park, a suburb of Minneapolis, but we did not know each other; we became friends after we met at a presidential convention party in 1988. As a C-SPAN and MacNeil/Lehrer junkie, he knew and admired my work, and I knew and admired his work, whether he was performing at Dudley Riggs's comedy club in Minneapolis or on SNL. I joined him in 1992 as his “pollster” and sidekick on Comedy Central’s Indecision ’92, the pioneering coverage of the conventions and presidential campaign. Our families bonded and became close; over the years, we have traveled together, done comedy together, and talked incessantly, usually daily, about politics, our kids, and the country. In one of his books, Why Not Me?, a satirical fictional account of how he beat Al Gore in the 2000 Democratic primaries and went on the win the presidency, I am featured as his campaign manager and then his White House Chief of Staff (before being imprisoned).

The Al Franken I know is a comic genius--and a genuine, deep policy wonk. He can relish puncturing the pomposity of Bill O’Reilly or Ann Coulter--but he has built friendships with conservatives like Gary Bauer and G. Gordon Liddy. He cares about public policy, follows it closely, tries to work problems through to solutions, and revels in the details. He is whip-smart--as smart as anybody in the Senate. He is incredibly disciplined; over the past two-and-a-half years, he has been working 15 to 18 hours a day, six to seven days a week, preparing to run for the Senate, running for the Senate, and then dealing with the aftermath of a close election. If anything, the ordeal of the past eight months has given him more self-discipline, along with more perspective and humility. He attracts talented people around him, and knows how to use them to enhance his own talents. He is passionate about helping people, from the Indians and farmers in Minnesota to the state’s business community. And during his multiple USO tours to Bosnia, Kosovo, Afghanistan, and Iraq, he has developed a particularly close bond with our troops.