What the supporters of a truly unified European Union could learn from early U.S. history.

WASHINGTON--European governments are aghast at the decision by Irish voters to reject the Treaty of Lisbon, the new attempt--three years after the collapse of the European Union's Constitution--to move decisively toward political integration. The only country out of 27 in which ratification was put to a vote has left Eurocrats desperate to find a way to bypass their own rules and move ahead.

There is nothing surprising in this. Ever since Europe made the leap from economic to political integration with the Maastricht Treaty of 1992, a substantial number of European citizens have shown contempt for top-down efforts to impose on them supranational institutions. Each time a country's voters reject a treaty--the Danish in 1992, the French and the Dutch in 2005, the Irish in 2008--a new attempt is made to push for political integration without taking into account the things that people are finding unacceptable.

Part of the reason is the confusion of rationales and passions behind the "no" votes. In some cases, voters seem to be protesting against their own national governments, expressing their malaise in the face of an economic slowdown, or simply giving vent to nationalist instincts. In others, they have more principled reservations coming from the left and from the right. In the case of the Irish "no," the spectrum of rejection on the Treaty of Lisbon goes from Sinn Fein, the left-wing party that used to be a front for the Irish Republican Army, to center-right groups such as the think tank Libertas, whose chairman, entrepreneur Declan Ganley, played a pivotal role in the referendum. Amid all this confusion, one thing is clear: An extraordinary number of European citizens feel alienated from the Brussels juggernaut even if they enjoy, and benefit from, the freedom of circulation and trade in Europe.

The European Union finds itself re-enacting, more than two centuries later, the polemic between the Federalists who wanted a Constitution for the United States and the Anti-Federalists who opposed what they considered the emergence of a political leviathan. There are, of course, many differences--which is why it is unclear that Europeans will ever be able to reach the kind of compromise that the Americans arrived at.