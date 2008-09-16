Echoing Leman, Andrew Halcro, an outspoken critic of Palin who ran against her for governor as an independent in 2006, said Palin sometimes reveals her “thin skin." At forums, Palin frequently stashed note cards behind her nameplate so that she could see them while seated at the candidates’ table. When Halcro criticized the use of notes, a Palin spokesperson told The Anchorage Daily News that if “[Halcro] thinks he’s always the smartest person in the room, maybe he should make that his campaign slogan.” At one event where the candidates were supposed to stand to address the audience, a miffed Palin demanded otherwise. “I heard her tell her staff, ‘You get back in there and you tell them that’s not going to work. I need to be seated. I will look like an idiot,’” Halcro told TNR. Moments like these, he said, showed Palin to be “snippy” and “insecure.”

Palin was difficult to debate, Halcro added, because while she didn’t know the issues well, she was masterful at tap-dancing around questions and offering “glittering generalities” or populist “happy talk.” Halcro told The Los Angeles Times that in a private conversation after a debate in Fairbanks, Palin questioned her opponent’s heavy focus on issue positions. “I look out over the audience, and I wonder: Is that really important?” Halcro recalled Palin saying. “Those of us who are policy wonks would say, ‘Hell yes,’” Halcro told TNR.

He also described an October 2006 health care debate, before which Palin was sitting on a couch backstage with two aides trying to memorize statistics and other information. When the candidates went on stage, Palin carried a pile of papers with her. “We were going down the line answering questions, and she’d just pat this stack of reports and say, ‘People a lot smarter than me have come up with these, and we’re going to evaluate what they’ve come up with,’” Halcro said.

The dynamics of a national campaign will certainly be different than those Palin faced in Alaska. “She’s used to a lot of deference and kid gloves and people calling from her staff and complaining about [media] coverage when she doesn’t think it’s fair,” Halcro said. In his view, her cool-as-a-cucumber demeanor could fall away during heavy questioning from national media. “It’s the follow-up questions that are going to kill her, because she’s not used to them.” As governor, he added, she often has relied on her close staff to answer incisive queries during press conferences--something she won’t be able to do on the 2008 campaign trail. (The McCain-Palin campaign did not respond to requests for comments for this story. The Alaska governor’s office declined to comment.)

Randy Ruedrich, head of the Alaska Republican Party, said that Palin’s biggest flaw may be that she “doesn’t like to ask for money.” Ruedrich, who resigned from a state commission in 2005 when Palin accused him of ethical violations, believes she would have won the lieutenant governor primary if she had done a better job fundraising in 2002. (It seems she had remedied this issue, at least to some extent, by 2006.)

But the consensus among Palin’s former adversaries is not to underestimate her ferocity. Tony Knowles, a Democrat who ran against Palin for governor, said Palin was a strong opponent who “never missed a beat.” Similarly, John Binkley, who ran against her in the Republican gubernatorial primary, praised Palin’s debate skills and said he could never find a way to one-up her. (Frank Murkowski, the incumbent governor Palin defeated, couldn’t be reached for comment because he was on a duck-hunting expedition.)

Even if the media or Democrats are able to expose her flaws, Palin’s former opponents say, she’ll fight to stay in the game. “I promise you, look in her eyes when she speaks,” said Blackburn, who beat Palin for the Miss Alaska crown. “That tough look in her eye [says], ‘You’re just not going to get me. I am going to make this happen.”

Seyward Darby is a reporter-researcher at The New Republic. Matthew Fraser, a TNR intern, contributed reporting for this story.

