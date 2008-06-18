The Kansas governor may lack spice, but her executive experience will help Obama create a government that's sleek and user-friendly.
The last few weeks have seen plenty of obsessing over who Barack Obama and John McCain ought to pick to be their running mates. But for all the endless discussion about which candidate might best bolster Obama's message or help McCain carry Ohio, the electoral implications of any given veep pick are, as my colleague Josh Patashnik has argued, greatly overrated. So the candidates probably shouldn't spend too much time worrying about all those horse-race considerations and should instead just focus on selecting someone who doesn't raise any obvious red flags, will work well within the administration, and would, in a pinch, make a good president.
And, if we're playing by those ground rules, Kansas Governor Kathleen Sebelius is an ideal pick for Obama. Granted, she doesn’t offer many campaign-season advantages. She's a woman, and that's hugely significant in its own right--the prospect of busting through two glass ceilings in November would be remarkable--but early polls don't actually show Sebelius luring any additional female voters to the Democratic side. (In any case, her appeal to women might be counterbalanced by all those hardened Hillary Clinton supporters who are reportedly livid at the thought that Obama would pick a non-Hillary female running mate.) And while Sebelius is a popular governor from a red state, the odds of her delivering Kansas for Obama are slim.
But assuming that Obama's search committee doesn't uncover any major scandals-in-waiting, Sebelius wouldn't drag down the Obama campaign, either. Yes, her State of the Union response this year was a clunker, but Obama is more than rousing enough for two people, and who knows, some voters might actually like what Camille Paglia called Sebelius's "cordial, smoothly reassuring, and blandly generic WASPiness."
That just leaves the big question: Would Sebelius actually make a good vice president (and, for that matter, president)? After six years as governor, she's proven that she knows her stuff when it comes to policy--see, for example, this wonky interview she did a few years ago, covering everything from health care to the economy. She's a deft political operator, as evidenced by her ability to persuade a bunch of Kansas Republicans to switch parties back in 2006. And she knows how to survive, and win, grueling political brawls--as when, this past year, she thrice vetoed plans for new coal-fired plants in Kansas, in the face of ads associating her with Hugo Chávez and Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. The only substantive knock against her is that she has little foreign policy experience, which is a genuine drawback; but, in the end, there are still plenty of cabinet positions for people like Joe Biden and Sam Nunn.