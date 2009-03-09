Here Comes the Fear

Faced with gargantuan economic and political crises, Obama has no choice but to be bold.

WASHINGTON--President Obama faces three overlapping questions: When will middle-of-the-road voters start blaming him for the sick economy? When will he act decisively to deal with the mess that is our banking system? And can he keep managing his political two-step of appealing simultaneously to centrists and progressives?

He has to confront all three at once. The economy will remain in crisis until there is a resolution to the problems facing the banks, and if things keep going bad, more and more voters in the middle will start blaming Obama for not fixing them.

The continuing flood of bad news is also empowering Obama's critics who style themselves as moderates. They will keep saying that the president, in trying to keep his campaign promises on health care and energy, is "overreaching" and not keeping his eye on the imperative of economic recovery.

It's hard for the fair-minded not to have some sympathy for Obama. After all, he has been in office for less than two months, and no president since Franklin D. Roosevelt has inherited such an "unholy mess," as one of his top advisers put it.