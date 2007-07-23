This Week's Movie Picks From TNR's Film Critic

(Click on a film's title to read SK's original review.)

Le Doulos. Once more a Jean-Pierre Melville film is brought back from the 1960s and is welcome. Melville's crime films are almost balletic in their graceful moves toward doom, and this mode is especially effective here because of Jean-Paul Belmondo and Serge Reggiani. (Reviewed 07.23.07)

Golden Door. Around 1900 an Italian family emigrates from their impoverished village to America. Emanuele Crialese concentrates on the change of environment--the trip itself--rather than the usual American story. Some of the film is movie stuff, but mostly it is grim, funny, and courageous. (07.23.07)