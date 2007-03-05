The fired prosecutors develop an esprit de corps

Unlike some insta-scandals of recent years (Mark Foley, macaca), the firing of eight U.S. attorneys last December, like a good coffee, has been a slow-brew crisis. At first, the victims went quietly. But then we began to learn tidbits about their ouster: GOP officials had repeatedly called to threaten Thomas DiBagio from Maryland if he didn't back off an investigation of the Republican governor's friends; Senator Pete Domenici called the Justice Department four times over the past year and a half to complain about David Iglesias, who was not investigating a Democratic corruption scandal fast enough for his liking.

By the time yesterday's Senate Judiciary Committee hearings rolled around, Democrats, reporters, and goo-goo types were in high dudgeon. Expecting a rush, I arrived at the committee chamber three hours early only to find that overflow rooms had been set up to handle extra members of the press. As more reporters arrived, a committee aide tried to use her body as a human shield. "There's no more room at the press table! We have overflow seating down the hall!" A photographer turned bright red and called her a "child." Everybody wanted a front seat in what was sure to be yet another outright embarrassment for the administration; mostly, they got what they came for.

After three months spent knocking down the Justice Department's charge that they failed to uphold administration priorities or to perform up to standards (unsurprisingly, there is little evidence for these assertions and a great deal of evidence suggesting their firings were politically motivated), the fired U.S. attorneys have developed some esprit de corps. They have been e-mailing each other and comparing notes since the episode, and they seem to have cohered as a group since Iglesias's February 28 statement that he had been pressured by the Justice Department: "I didn't give them what they wanted. That was probably a political problem that caused them to go to the White House or whomever and complain that I wasn't a team player."

They were deeply insulted that the Justice Department blamed their performance, and they have cast themselves as bystanders in a political fight not of their own making. H.E. "Bud" Cummins III, from Arkansas, tried to tell Justice officials that "We weren't driving this train. This is between the administration and Congress. We were just witnesses caught in the middle." In fact, it's possible this scandal would never have blossomed into the media orgy it had become yesterday morning if the administration hadn't sought to justify the firings by making the prosecutors and their staffs look bad without reason, saying all but one of the prosecutors had been fired for "performance-related concerns."