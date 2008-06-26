Barack Obama's iPod playlist is exciting, modern, and a little vague, like Obama himself.

In an interview to be published this Friday in Rolling Stone, Barack Obama doesn’t come right out and declare himself to be a Stones person. But when quizzed about the contents of his iPod by cub reporter Jann Wenner, he references the Stones twice, cites the awesomely apocalyptic “Gimme Shelter” specifically, and doesn’t give the Fab Four so much as a name-check. Also on the oPod: “[A] lot of Coltrane, a lot of Miles Davis, a lot of Charlie Parker”; “everything from Howlin’ Wolf to Yo-Yo Ma to Sheryl Crow to Jay-Z”; and music from Barack’s ’70s youth, including Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Elton John. When prompted by Wenner, Obama even cops to an appreciation for the Grateful Dead (“Not only do I enjoy the music, but I just like them as people.”) He says nice things about Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen, both of whom have said nice things about him in public.

By the (incredibly low) standards of presidential-candidate hipness, Barack Obama is almost unbelievably hip, and so’s that playlist—a little safe, maybe, a little old-dude, a little too Rolling Stone, but still. John McCain doesn’t even use a computer, so he’s probably not surfing iTunes with regularity. And remember The New York Times story from 2005, about the songs on George W. Bush’s iPod? Some classic rock, some red-state country (Alan Jackson, Kenny Chesney), “Brown-Eyed Girl,” and a few ringers by Joni Mitchell and the Knack, courtesy of Bush’s frequent mountain-biking partner, media strategist Mark McKinnon, and Blake Gottesman, whose duties as Bush’s “body man” included maintaining the First iPod.

But here’s the thing about Obama’s playlist. It’s exciting, modern, and a little vague, like Obama himself, and it doesn’t tell us as much about Obama as it’s supposed to, because it doesn’t tell us much about what he’s actually listening to.

Any iWonk worth his noise-cancelling Sennheisers knows that in the age of the 80-gig iPod, the metric that really matters is “play count.” John Mayer’s guiltily pleasurable “Bigger Than My Body” is one of the 9,400 songs on my iPod, sure, but I’ve played the Hold Steady’s Catholic-girls-on-drugs anthem “Banging Camp” 36 times in the last three years, and I’d like to think--I’d really like to think--that the latter says more about me than the former.