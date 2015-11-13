A soldierly and capable public defender best known for his role as counsel to Anita Hill, Ogletree's debarkation onto the Harvard tenure fast-track required some bureaucratic effort. A special resolution passed by the law school faculty on the occasion of his appointment announced a policy change: in the case of "clinical" faculty wishing to obtain tenure, "the relative weighing of the capacities and accomplishments we are looking for should reflect the primary importance of ... teaching and development functions," although "writing that makes a valuable contribution is still expected." The resolution covered exactly one faculty member: Ogletree. Decoded, it amounted to "an understanding that while what he published didn't have to be any good, he did have to publish something," according to an HLS professor. "It didn't say 'Charles Ogletree' in the text. But everybody called it the Ogletree resolution."

Administrators insist the loophole was part of a broader effort to bring practicing lawyers onto the permanent faculty. Yet no such allowances were made for the only other "clinician" hired as an instructor, a class-action litigator named David Rosenberg, who won no special clause explaining his hiring. Professor Paul Weiler, head of the Appointments Committee, doesn't foresee another practitioner who fits the Ogletree resolution coming along for another "ten, maybe fifteen years." Faculty members say that's no coincidence. "They wanted Ogletree," says one. "They felt he was a good black--a balancer, a steadygoer, not a loose cannon. So the threshold was dramatically lowered for him. It's true. It's absolutely true, and if they deny it, you've got a great story."

Merchants of controversy on the law review, meanwhile, were peddling an even bigger story. The tenure piece, they whispered, was a fraud, ghostwritten entirely by the entourage of Ogletree sycophants who had fought Schulman over control of the piece. "It's not uncommon for pieces to be heavily edited," a student on. the review told me. "But this wasn't a rewrite. It was a write. Ogletree submitted two or three pages of jottings on his career as a public defender. The entire article was manufactured by students." Discussions with Ogletree critics on the faculty seemed to confirm the scandal's underpinnings. "Look, of course we need more blacks," says one. "But Ogletree's a lawyer, not a scholar. He's just way beyond his depth here. I've been approached by students who tell me that law review editors wrote the whole thing." The student witnesses, cowed by the Mary Jo Frug avengers and their arsenal of employer phone numbers, said they were afraid to come forward for fear of being called racist. "The words I've heard are 'terrified' and 'petrified,'" says the professor "If race were not involved, they might feel able to go to the dean about it. But they're afraid they'll get pilloried. The whole thing is so unethical it's outrageous. It goes beyond affirmative action. It's … affirmative creation."

Affirmative creation! Here was no minor nugget of academic gossip. For chroniclers of campus political transgressions, the Ogletree incident seemed to portend a heretofore unexplored genre of outrage. "Frankly," mused a law review student, "this demonstrates that certain people are willing to do whatever it takes to ensure advancement of one of their own. It definitely has the potential to turn into a black-white tiling." With standard-issue P.C. stories having lost much of their fizz, the Ogletree story promised an exciting new confluence of themes. The Harvard press office's fumbling attempts at spin control only cemented suspicions of scandal. "Are you getting both sides?" an aide to Robert Clark, dean of the law school, asked me. "Politically, you realize that it's very complicated. We have, uh, a very charged atmosphere here."

Charged, and confused. The only problem with the story, for all its metaphorical elegance, was that it was untrue, an unwitting conspiracy of invention by students lacking firsthand knowledge and affirmative action critics lacking institutional insight into the law review culture. Ogletree's first draft, circulated among faculty members as early as last summer, was 289, not three, pages long. At least six tenured faculty members saw the draft, I've seen it too. Although the law review version is condensed, the major substantive arguments were retained. "The accusation is ludicrous," says Professor Martha Minow. "He presented it to faculty members during a works-in-progress workshop before he even submitted it to the law review. Something strange is going on here." Professor Charles Nesson, who also saw the draft, agrees. "It's racism," he says. "It's 'a black man can't write.'"