The End Of Conservatism

There was an impassable gulf between the Burkean conservatism of McGeorge Bundy or Robert Taft (who sponsored a public housing bill and rejected the label "conservative") and the racist populism of Gerald L.K. Smith; but there was also a chasm between the libertarians and the McCarthyites and between the isolationists and the anti-Communist internationalists. In the 1952 presidential election, conservatives and the right were deeply split over Eisenhower and Taft. Much of the old right favored Taft while the new anti-Communists, including McCarthy, Whittaker Chambers, and Barry Goldwater, supported Eisenhower. Some Southern conservatives, concerned about the Republican Party's ties to Lincoln, even backed Adlai Stevenson. The right in 1952 was all cacophony and no melody.

Yet a decade later a powerful and recognizable conservative movement had come into being. It got its name from Russell Kirk's The Conservative Mind, but it derived its thrust largely from the efforts of an improbable group of former leftists and of William F. Buckley Jr.'s National Review. These conservatives located the new movement on the right wing of America's cold war internationalist consensus -- a consensus based on the idea that democratic America was the leader of a free world alliance against world communism. To achieve this redefinition, the new conservatives had to demonstrate the overarching importance of the Communist threat; they also had to kick the isolationists, protectionists, anti-Semites, and nativists out of their movement.

No book was more important in establishing the new movement's understanding of communism than Chambers's Witness. In this memoir of his experience as a Communist spy, Chambers portrayed the struggle against communism as an apocalyptic battle of good against evil and God against Satan. At the same time, he drew an intimate connection between the struggle against communism and that against Democratic liberalism. "When I took up my little sling and aimed at Communism, I also hit something else," Chambers wrote. "What I hit was the force of that great Socialist revolution which in the name of liberalism, spasmodically, incompletely, somewhat formlessly, but always in the same direction, has been inching its ice cap over the nation for two decades." Three decades later Ronald Reagan could still recite by heart this passage from Witness.