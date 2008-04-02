The Movie Review: 'Leatherheads'

George Clooney's genial tribute to ‘30s screwball comedies is too wistful to be hilarious.

George Clooney is something of a Hollywood oddity. Though clearly a star of the highest megawattage (Time went so far as to recently proclaim him “The Last Movie Star”), he’s also a bit of a box office flop. Only five of his movies have grossed over $100 million domestically (Mel Gibson has twice as many; Tom Cruise, three times), and, of those, four--Batman and Robin and the Ocean’s trilogy--featured co-stars with more proven box-office appeal. If you’re someone like me, Clooney stands out as an actor who’s chosen roles exceptionally well (Michael Clayton, Syriana, Good Night, and Good Luck, Three Kings, the marvelous Out of Sight), and whose failures (Solaris, The Good German, Intolerable Cruelty) are often interesting ones. If, by contrast, you’re the head of a studio, he stands out as a guy who can’t really open a movie.

His new picture, the period sports farce Leatherheads, is not going to change any of this. Quirky, distinctly low-key, and amiably (if not quite successfully) evoking the screwball comedies of the 1930s and ’40s, it’s the kind of movie that will further endear Clooney to movie critics--even, I suspect, those who review the film negatively--but will probably leave studio bosses in the red.

Clooney, who also directed, stars as Dodge Connelly, a professional football player in 1925--which is to say, a man with no real profession at all. He and his fellow Duluth Bulldogs wander around the Midwest by train, playing good-natured, rules-phobic games on high school fields--when, that is, they can find another team to play at all. Football squads are going bankrupt left and right, and Dodge’s Bulldogs soon follow suit. But after an unsuccessful attempt to go legit (job interviewer: “Skills?”; Dodge: “How do you mean?”), he has a revelation: Even as the “pros” struggle to lure a couple dozen spectators, dashing (in both senses of the word) Princeton star Carter Rutherford (John Krasinski) routinely draws tens of thousands to his school’s games. So Dodge cajoles Carter, who is a decorated war hero in the bargain, into joining the Bulldogs. As with all screwballs, of course, there must be a fetching female to spar with, and she soon emerges in the person of Lexie Littleton (Renée Zellweger), a reporter who’s gotten a tip that Carter’s war record may not be quite as heroic as advertised.

The corners of its romantic triangle thus affixed, the movie proceeds likeably enough. Dodge and Carter compete as teammates on the field and as rivals for Lexie’s heart off it. The Bulldogs play, and win, before exponentially multiplying crowds. But success comes at a cost, and football gradually becomes domesticated, with team curfews added and colorful cheats such as the “crusty bob” and “chasing the cat’s tail” subtracted. By bringing Carter to Duluth, old-school Dodge has essentially invited his own obsolescence.