Inside the Republican senators' November 15 closed-door meeting topick their leaders for the next Congress, minority whip candidateLamar Alexander had reason to feel good. His nominators had givenenthusiastic pitches, and he had been campaigning hard for the jobfor nearly a year. Meanwhile, his opponent, Trent Lott, had enteredthe race just a week earlier-- and was perceived to be damagedgoods, having been spectacularly deposed from the leadership inDecember 2002 after he made a racially charged quip at his buddyStrom Thurmond's one-hundredth birthday party. But then, OregonSenator Gordon Smith rose to give a nominating speech for Lott.Smith's address was deeply emotional: He described Lott's honorablecharacter and talked about the possibility of redemption. He evenquoted from Mark Antony's funeral oration in Shakespeare's JuliusCaesar. The room fell silent; Lott wept. When the doors opened,Lott had been elected minority whip by a single vote.

"The evil that men do lives after them," Antony famously laments.Not so with Trent Lott. Four years ago, after Lott said that "wewouldn't have had all these problems" if the segregationistThurmond had become president, his colleagues abandoned him,and--in the unkindest cut of all--his own protege, Bill Frist,seized his majority leader post. Given all this, his reinstatementseems miraculous. According to a friend of Lott's familiar with theelection proceedings, the senators chose Lott for whip because theyfelt he "harkened back to another era." How did this Lott nostalgiadevelop? After all, they once dumped him precisely for expressingsome misplaced nostalgia of his own.

Instead of being bitter, Lott returned to Washington after the 2002winter recess with a great big smile--and a brash attitude thatbrought his successor's timidity into high relief. Frist, who washandpicked by the White House, dutifully looked there for his cuesand refused to ruffle any feathers in the hopes of running forpresident himself. "There was a beef in the Senate that Fristdidn't tell anybody `no,'" says a Republican who works regularlywith the senators. In contrast, his party's painful rejection setLott free. He delighted the press with ballsy, even mischievousquotes (when Harriet Miers withdrew her Supreme Court nomination,he warbled "Happy Days Are Here Again") and toyed with becoming areformer, teaming up with Democrat Ron Wyden to try to end theSenate practice of anonymously blocking bills. "Lott was the mostliberated man in Washington after he had to step down as leader.Nothing could hurt his feelings. I think he was enjoying it," sayslobbyist Ed Rogers, a longtime friend of Lott's.

The apotheosis of Lott's new style came in 2005, when he was able todance in and out of the nasty fight over judicial nominations as hepleased. He worked on a compromise to avoid the dreaded "nuclearoption" that would have changed Senate rules to disablefilibusters; then he publicly gave up on it; then, at the appeal ofSenator John McCain, he slipped into McCain's office through a sidedoor to give the deadlocked Gang of 14 a crucial pep talk thathelped lead to an agreement. "[Lott] has really enjoyed bringingsides together, being a dealmaker, with no visible skin in thegame," says a former Republican Senate aide. "He seems completenow."