Look at the Harlequins!

But between, beyond and beneath the discernible lines to his own life, Nabokov imagines a correlative life and an imagination resembling but at a remove from his own--invents, that is, a life that he might have lived and a semblance of the imagination that absorbs from that life the materials of his art. All of it he has transcribed in the forms, language and imagined processes by which dreamed life and suffered experience-- from the glow of a lovely girl's skin and the set of her chin, the down of her forearm to the familiar Nabokovian confusions of time and duration, space and direction, memory and image, as well as his nightmares and waking dreams, the symptoms of a recurring "madness" and other fantasms of the mind, the processes by which the real and the illusory life are re-created into Vadim's/Vladimir's fictions. An adored girl fits her palm "for a moment into the cheek of the teapot. And it all went into Ardis [a novel of Vadim's very like Vladimir's Ada], it all went into Ardis, my poor dead love." A man who's not sure of his name and must find the coordinates of his existence somewhere, even if he must invent them, or discover them in the iridescence of a butterfly, or in the rigors of art. "Only the writing of fiction," Vadim writes as he casts about among the possibilities of his life, "the endless re-creation of my fluid self could keep me more or less sane."

Nabokov's narratives unravel deep within the texture of his work, and serve as reference points for the mind while the eye is transfixed by the whirling sleight-of-hand; Russia, England, France, America; three or four successive wives; the fitful, hectic processes of creation. Iris, lyric love of his young manhood and first of his wives, is killed by her maid, thwarted lover. Annette, first Vadim's inept typist, then his inept wife, and between these states the occasion or object of a small masterpiece of a defloration scene, disappears with a lady friend who may or may not have designs on her--but not before producing a daughter for him. That he has in the barren chill of their marriage sought the brief consolation of a lascivious graduate student is the pretext but not the cause of her departure. Louise, number three, the wicked stepmother and something of a tramp, vanishes with some lover or other to Florida or Florence or somewhere else--leaving Vadim, as the others have, to his lonely devices and his consuming art, all of them become memory for the old writer, lost in time and recoverable only through the endless re-creation of his fluid self.

The daughter, Bel, his Annabel Lee, his Lolita and melancholy inspiration for that novel (as written by Vadim more evocatively, suggestively entitled A Kingdom By the Sea), his captive, enchanted princess denied him by Annette throughout her childhood and forever after by that vilest of despoliators, another man, in fact her husband--Bel is granted him only for the butterfly years of her pubescence following Annette's violent, happy death. And, as we would confidently have predicted, those are Vadim's glory years. Not surprisingly, they give rise to the tenderest, loveliest, saddest fata-morganic prose in the novel: the two of them alone in their kingdom by the sea, two beautiful children, father and daughter, tremblingly innocent, delicately sexlessly lewd lovers, joyously free during that brief reprieve to ramble the "intelligent" trails of the far mountains inhabited only by other butterflies and a magical, wondrous landscape out of time. Not of flesh and the world but of the state of "being in love": Nabokov is the incomparable master of that trance, and here it is reserved only for the brief doomed period when he is first enamored of Iris--and for Bel, for the gift of time between childhood and adolescence, for her incipience, before they are awakened from their dream and exiled from their kingdom. Then the corruptors appear: first a mature, fleshly, awful woman, his third wife, the witch who makes her own exorbitant demands; and then, as Bel seeks to take flight, a cloddish young man, inane, a dolt, clumsy, altogether unworthy, who perceives Bel not as a butterfly but as a young woman (Who bleeds and can bear--and carries her off to hell, which is to say the Soviet Union, where Bel's beautiful, archaic, pre-revolutionary Russian will fall on dirty ears.