Concerning a Very Old And Painful Question

An old professor of mine used to divide the books of this world into two categories: those that were serious and those that were not. Most of the world's books, he assured me, were not worth reading. Since he was a most learned man, his words had weight with me. His distinction comes to mind whenever I contemplate bulging bookshelves, bookstore windows or publishers' catalogues. It is a comfort to know that there are thousands of books you can do without.

My old professor would have placed Ernest van den Haag's book on God's right hand, among the serious. He would have done so with regret, however, because he was a liberal man and van den Haag is a conservative. Still Punishing Criminals meets all of his criteria of seriousness. It asks hard questions and provides sober, judicious and consistent answers. Since I am not of van den Haag's political persuasion, I think his answers are wrong, but they are certainly worth reading. Punishing Criminals Is a clever philosophical defense of the institution of punishment and a vigorous statement of the conservative strategy of crime control. Conservatives have made all the running in the recent discussions about crime. Liberals and radicals are either recanting in the face of the crime statistics or fighting rearguard actions against the punishment school. Now, in Ernest van den Haag, they have a new and formidable opponent.

Any writer about crime starts with some assumption about how grave the problem is, and as a conservative, van den Haag assumes it is serious indeed. He says, "the decline in the feeling of public safety reflects not media-instigated hysteria but a correct perception." His prescription for the problem is based on a series of arguments about what makes people commit crimes. He argues that people choose the criminal career rationally, by weighing the benefits of crime (money, status, power, sexual gratification) against the costs (punishment). If, according to their lights, the benefits outweigh the costs, they usually choose crime. They are not forced into it by poverty, miseducation, bad company or bad environment. To be sure, these factors may be 'causes' of crime, but they do not 'compel' people to become criminals. Many of the poor, after all, resist temptation and remain honest. Moreover, van den Haag says, crime rates have shown a steady rise despite both relative and absolute improvements in the condition of poor whites and blacks in this country.