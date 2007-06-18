Republicans are crybabies

Not yet six months old, 2007 has already been a fantastic year for conservative belly-aching. Whether they're defending a dishonest attorney general or a hypocritical World Bank chief, begging for time in Iraq or pleading for leniency on behalf of Scooter Libby, griping about how irreverent Americans provoke terrorists or siccing the Justice Department's once-proud Civil Rights Division on those brutes who would dare discriminate against our population of religious zealots, the remaining true believers of the right have spent the year in one long, plaintive wail about the unfairness of it all. Though the specific complaints may vary, the refrain in this chorus of kvetching is the same: It's always someone else's fault. Boo hoo.

Given last year's election results, the griping should come as little surprise: It's the province of folks with few other options, especially when politics remains dominated by the still-unfolding disasters they created. Still, it's worth wondering whether the explosion of self-pity doesn't herald some larger change in the popular political imagination, where liberals were always the ones cueing up the tiny violins. Have conservatives finally closed the whining gap?

Not so long ago, "whiny" was one of those adjectives pundits only applied to the left, usually somewhere between "latte-sipping" and "bleeding-heart." Liberals were ever cast as Tweety Bird, needing special protection from the Sylvesters of the GOP. Conservatives fashioned themselves hard-headed inhabitants of the real world, deriding liberals as the sort of officious pantywaists who called in unelected judges to do what voters wouldn't do, turned the federal bureaucracy into a jobs program for fellow travelers, hit up taxpayers to funnel money to allies who couldn't cut it in the market--and then made ostentatious promises to leave the country when elections went badly. The smear wasn't quite accurate: Whining has been essential to all sorts of philosophies, from tax-averse tea-lovers in colonial Massachusetts to regulation-wary suburbanites in Barry Goldwater's Arizona. But marshaling organized dissatisfaction is one thing; playing the bawling toddler is quite another. At any rate, the image of the pouty Democrat had resonance as recently as 2000, when Republican taunts that Al Gore was a whiny "sore loser" managed to knock the vice president back on his heels during the Florida recount.

What would those Floridian sign-wavers have made of the Republican reaction to Libby's conviction? Having lost before a jury of his peers, Libby summoned a cross-section of Washington's elite to attest to his decency. To be sure, such letter-writing campaigns are common for federal convicts, the lowest of whom can always manage to find a few neighbors and friends who can describe them as charitable family men. More telling, in Libby's case, was the shrill breast-beating of his neocon chums from the Bush administration--especially that of former Pentagon figure Douglas Feith, who explains that important people can't be expected to remember details, and Paul Wolfowitz, whose five-page missive cast the former vice presidential aide as a selfless victim of partisanship. "His career and reputation are in ruins," Wolfowitz wrote, apparently unaware that such consequences tend to be the case when you, um, get busted for breaking federal law.