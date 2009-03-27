The Movie Review: ‘The Haunting in Connecticut’

There! Behind that door! I see something. It’s a ... It’s a ... TERRIBLE MOVIE!

My problems with The Haunting in Connecticut began with the title. With the first word of the title, actually. The haunting in Connecticut? There's something unduly proprietary, even presumptuous, about that definite article. I mean, there must've been hundreds, thousands, of reports of paranormal activity in the Constitution State over the years. I grew up there, and think I may have seen an odd thing or two myself. Do the film’s producers really want to argue, even implicitly, that none of those hauntings were real? Because I honestly don’t think it’s wise of them to enter this particular filmmaker-viewer relationship on a note of such skepticism.

Would that the trouble ended there. The very first scene is part of a loose frame, with heroine Sara Campbell (Virginia Madsen) describing to an unseen audience the terrifying events that befell her family when they decided to rent that large, creepy, mysteriously underpriced house in no-one-bothers-to-say-where, Connecticut (actually Manitoba, which may account for the imprecision). In a spot-on anticipation of how moviegoers are likely to feel when they’ve seen what she’s seen, Sara explains, “We didn’t ask for this. And we didn’t deserve it.” Don’t say she didn’t warn you.

The rationale for renting the house is that Sara’s teenage son, Matt (Kyle Gallner), has cancer and is undergoing an experimental treatment at a nearby hospital. The commute back to wherever the Campbells live (here, the imprecision extends to state as well as town) is a long one, so the family--which also includes dad Peter (Martin Donovan), niece/babysitter Wendy (Amanda Crew), and two ghostbait moppets (Ty Wood, Sophi Knight)--moves temporarily into this dilapidated, though conveniently located, former mortuary. Not that they initially know that the house was once a mortuary. When Sara asks the realtor “what’s the catch” with this too-good-to-be-true rental, and he replies that “it does have a bit of a history,” she declines to inquire what that history might be--which seems like a bad idea just from a possible plumbing-or-termite-trouble standpoint, let alone a murdered-spirits-that-may-come-for-my-children one.

Without bogging down in the details, which are equal parts dull and confused, what follows is a parade of haunted-house tropes that were shopworn before most of the cast were born: visionary nightmares, mysterious locked rooms, bloody apparitions that lurk in mirrors and loom over shoulders, lights that flicker and doors that bang and plates that shatter--and every few minutes a boo! gotcha! so ham-fisted that soon the packed theater in which I saw the movie was giggling on cue. The Campbells, however, soldier on valiantly, demonstrating that white people haven’t learned much in the quarter-century since Eddie Murphy’s classic disquisition on The Amityville Horror.