Obama finally speaks to an inner-city crowd--and it could not have been more different than McCain's recent events.

Fifty-Second Street, in West Philadelphia, could easily be a Hollywood backlot stand-in for any depressed inner-city strip in the country. There are signs on streetlamps that advertise shared van service rides to visiting hours at distant state prisons. The awning of the deli announces that the store accepts food stamps and also sells wigs. There’s a tax-refund joint, of course, and it’s even collocated with a McDonald’s. This afternoon, though, the streetscape features some less familiar pieces of vernacular decoration: Billowing American flags. Red, white, and blue patterns adorn T-shirts and flutter on handheld banners and frame the stage assembled in front of the boarded-up old beaux-arts movie house at the corner of Locust Street. “This is a day us people--you know, Afro American people, black people, my people, we’ve been waiting for for a very long time,” says Henry Rodgers, who has lived two blocks off the strip since 1963. “People are so happy.”

Rodgers is talking about the prospect of the first African-American president, but locals more narrowly focused on the 2008 prospects of Barack Obama have been waiting, too. During the general-election season, Obama hasn’t spent much time working heavily black neighborhoods like this one, where he’s the overwhelming choice of voters. Thus his stop here also marks something of an anomaly in a campaign whose current travel plans are more likely to include the swing districts where voters could still break either way come November. That’s not 52nd Street, where the crowd pretty much embodies Paul Begala’s derisive primary-season dismissal of Obama’s base as nothing but “eggheads and African Americans.” The adjacent blocks are overwhelmingly black, but enough people have come the mile or so from the liberal white neighborhoods around the University of Pennsylvania that I have to bike three blocks in the wrong direction before I find a street sign or parking meter to lock my bicycle to. The others are already occupied.

Obama is due just after 1 p.m. The mood in the long lines to get into the five blocks in front of the stage is the precise opposite of the surly scenes outside GOP rallies that have made the rounds on YouTube over the past week. It’s hard to get anyone to say a nasty word about anything. References to John McCain are conspicuously absent from signs and buttons and sidewalk conversation. “Look how beautiful this is,” says Elsa Waldman, 26, a midwife, whose poodle is clad in an Obama shirt. “There’s babies, old people, people in wheelchairs. Historically, us young people don’t get and vote. It’s so exciting.” This is what it feels like when your candidate is running downhill: You get to babble about excitement, and not about conspiracies involving opposing candidates’ religious backgrounds or voter-registration tactics.

Inside the rally, even the arrival of the press bus sets off a cheer in the crowd. Sure, most people assumed it was Obama arriving. But one of the reporters tells me the bus got the finger from a crowd at a McCain rally in Wisconsin yesterday. Through the weird prism of election-year October, a beaten-down inner-city corner seems sunnier and happier and less alienated than the rural Midwest. The residents of 52nd and Locust are listening--it gets played from the PA system twice during the gathering--to a patriotic tune by Brooks and Dunn.