A few months ago, the American documentarian James Longley gave usIraq in Fragments, which looked under the big news stories to somestrands of Iraqi life, less about the war than about living. NowPhilip Haas, the American director of such intelligent fictionfilms as The Music of Chance and Angels and Insects, has made asort of companion piece to Longley's film, called The Situation.This is the first picture that, fictional though it is, tries todeal with some realities of the Iraq war itself. Familiarly, thefirst casualty of war is truth: Haas tries to cut through thepublic presentation of the war to some of the actualities.

He is not concerned with responsibility for the war but with what isgoing on among people, American and Iraqi. Of course the best warcorrespondents--and there certainly are some good ones--are notfakers; but they have neither the space nor the mission to plumbcharacter. The Situation wants to provide some insight into thepeople who are in motion behind the data.

The key person in this project was obviously the screenwriter. Sheis a journalist named Wendell Steavenson who spent a year in Iraqand whose writings attracted Haas. She would surely be the last toclaim that she has rendered the whole of the situation, but thereseems no reason to doubt the verity of what she does tellus--stories of Iraqi corruption, ambition, sectarian commitments,family devotion; stories of American military and political intentbeing ground into accommodating shape by daily wear and tear. Verylittle of the screenplay is surprising, yet it continually jogs usbecause of its immediacy and because it is so different from whatwe are fed every day from Washington. For instance, no one in thisfilm, Americans especially, ever uses terms like "victory" or "staythe course." And the Iraqi talk about Americans is often full ofdislike and contempt and plans to exploit.

The screenplay has a basic fault. It is not much more than afictional armature for the display of political opinions andactions--and crimes, both Iraqi and American. (The picture beginswith U.S. soldiers throwing an Iraqi youth off a bridge to hisdeath, an incident that Steavenson had in fact reported.) Onecentral figure is an American journalist, played by the Danishactress Connie Nielsen, who is in the role apparently becauseproducers once again insisted on having an attractive woman onhand. This journalist has two boyfriends, an American intelligenceofficer (Damian Lewis) and a Christian Arab photographer (MidoHamada). The personal scenes among these three are like therecitative sections in nineteenth-century Italian opera: transitionsto the arias, which here are the plotting and action scenes.

Haas made the film in Morocco, with Rabat standing in for Baghdad.Aided by his editor, Curtiss Clayton, he has kept the complicationsclear and the action vivid. Haas's sympathies seem to be witheveryone in the picture (murderers excepted); he comprehends thepressures on each of them. So, if at last The Situation doesn'tclarify problems or inspire hope about Iraq, it decently confirmsthe viewer's misery.