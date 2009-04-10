The TNR Q&A: Kal Penn

TNR: You'll be working pretty closely with Valerie Jarrett. Is that daunting?

Penn: I've met with her once already. We have some meetings coming up. My impression of her is that she's incredibly intelligent and gifted at conveying a whole slew of ideas. You're really struck by her presence and her ability--this is gonna sound cheesy--but to do the right thing. That's one thing I was struck with back in Iowa. There's this great integrity about Obama. And he surrounds himself with people like that.

TNR: Do you think they were hesitant to hire a stoner?

Penn: (Laughing) You would have to ask them, but I'd imagine not and I'll tell you why: Everyone is very focused on the issues. I also told them, "I want to be sure that if I'm given a job, I'm not treated differently because of the industry I'm coming from." And they said, "Well, we want you to know that the only reason we'd give you a job is if we think you're qualified. And those qualifications would have nothing to do with the fact that you used to work on a TV show." I'll follow that up by saying: Everyone knows the actor who plays Superman doesn't fly.

TNR: You're not seriously still contending that you don't smoke pot?

Penn: I don't! I don't smoke pot! And Anthony Hopkins presumably doesn't eat people in real life. It's almost flattering--artistically speaking--that people believe that. I don't eat meat so I never even ate real hamburgers during the filming of the first movie either.

TNR: Obama went on the record against legalizing pot in a recent online Town Hall he conducted. Next, you'll be telling us you have no thoughts on that one either.

Penn: I have none. Seriously. I have no personal opinion because I don't smoke and I never bothered reading up on the issue. Whenever you do a movie like Harold & Kumar, people expect you to have something lengthy to say on the subject and I just didn't want to have to pretend.

TNR: Sounds a bit like Harold and Kumar logic.

Penn: Ironically, yes.

TNR: Have you managed to get in on a pickup game with the president?

Penn: I am a horrible basketball player. I'm a pretty decent trash talker. I'm okay at free throws but that's about it.

TNR: But basketball can get you face-time.

Penn: I'll need a little practice before I can play the president.

TNR: Most people who move to from L.A. to D.C. talk about how crummy it is. How do you think you're going to like it?

Penn: I have a lot of friends from high school and college who are in D.C. I disagree with any notion that D.C. would be lacking in culture in the same way that I disagree with anyone that says L.A. lacks culture. D.C. has so many thriving communities, not to mention the museums, monuments, libraries. And there's an incredible music scene. I'm really looking forward to that.

TNR: In your film career, you've played around with the stereotypes of young Indian-Americans. Do you think your parents feel like they've finally made an honest man out of you?

Penn: Any parent is going to question one's choice to be an actor, not just Indian immigrant parents. They're both incredibly American so they're definitely proud of this. My grandparents were activists and marched with Gandhi in the Independence Movement in India so that's another reason this is so important. I had the chance to read a Dwight Eisenhower quote at that concert before the inauguration. It was on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. My parents and my brother were there. Afterward, my mom came up to me and said, "Your grandparents would be very proud of you today." It was an emotional moment.

TNR: Obama has said that America's relationship with India is a "top priority." Is that an issue you're particularly interested in emphasizing?

Penn: In some ways, yes, and in some ways, no. My parents came from India post-1965 and, presumably my political interest in India has to do with my grandparents as well. I'm also deeply, deeply patriotic. To be the first son of immigrants, to really be able to live in this country and enjoy everything that it has to offer is something I recognize as a great privilege. But, um, it's a tough question. I still have family roots there: cousins and aunts and uncles. I've done some service work there. But as far as my loyalties go, I'm obviously a patriotic American. I guess what I'm trying to say is: I'm not torn by any means, I just don't want to piss off my parents.

Hilary Elkins, a writer living in New York and Birmingham, Alabama, works for GQ magazine.

By Hilary Elkins