In Hughes's relationship with Hepburn, which the movie presents as the great failed romance of his life, the film takes the young tycoon's side, too, despite the suggestion that he serially cheated on her. At a Hepburn family gathering in Connecticut, Kate's relatives are boorish snobs, the Van Dorens of Quiz Show on speed. There's not a hint of irony when Hughes--who inherited millions at age 18--lectures them that they don't like to talk about money because they "have it." Similarly, later in the film when Hughes has Gardner's apartment bugged or seduces his 15-year-old "discovery" Faith Domergue, the movie portrays him not as predatory or controlling but as sad, a man driven by his insecurity rather than his lust.

Hughes was driven by both, and not merely in the romantic sphere. But while the movie shows his ambition and his pathology, it never manages to explain how the two fit together. The suave Hughes who seduces a cigarette girl on the floor of the Cocoanut Grove restaurant has almost nothing in common with the quasi-paralytic who has repeated hygiene crises in its bathroom. (How could a man with a pathological terror of germs have been such a sexual conquistador? The movie offers no clue.) Hughes is charming, charming, charming--and then Errol Flynn poaches a pea from his plate, and he has to leave the restaurant; brilliant, brilliant, brilliant--and then he notices a speck on a colleague's lapel, and his brain shuts down. (The exception to this narrative bipolarity is a scene in which he lunches at Washington's Mayflower Hotel with Senator Brewster, who has prepared for his arrival by putting a large thumb print on his water glass and serving fish with the head on; it's perhaps the subtlest scene in the film, the one moment where it clearly conveys the battle between Hughes's will and his weakness.)

This is not to say that The Aviator doesn't have a "theory" of Hughes. It does. But it's simple to the point of dullness, a Freudian analysis printed on a highway billboard. The film both opens and closes with an erotically charged scene in which Hughes, as a boy, stands naked in a tub while his pretty mother bathes him and quizzes him on the spelling of "quarantine"; the second time around, he promises her that he'll grow up to "fly the fastest planes ever built, make the biggest movies ever, and be the richest man in the world." How tidy. It's all there in the washtub: the soon-to-be orphan's fear of germs, the need to prove something to an absent mother, the infantilized sexuality (portrayed throughout the film not only by his girlfriends' frequently maternal attentions, but also by his obsession with breasts and milk). The bath scenes are intended to be this movie's "Rosebud," but they're far too literal to be comparably evocative. Where Kane's boyhood sled was a background presence, Hughes's bathtime-with-mommy is front and center, shouting its significance. In this way the movie is like a murder mystery that announces its solution in the first five minutes.

It all adds up to a film devoid of the psychological depth and emotional ruthlessness that once made Scorcese a great director. Indeed, The Aviator may be the most upbeat film ever made about a man who died in isolation and insanity. This is, of course, intentional: The movie is presented to some degree as a corrective for our cultural memory of Hughes, in which those final loony decades have loomed far larger than his youthful achievements. But in focusing on the light and glossing over the dark, Scorcese is not playing to his cinematic gifts. There's no real energy or ugliness to Hughes's encroaching madness, no passion or terror. The result is a movie that is easygoing to the point of tepidness--a Raging Bull without the rage, a Taxi Driver in which Travis Bickel buys an airline instead of a gun, The King of Comedy reimagined with Rupert Pupkin and Jerry Langford combined into the same character, a neurotic misfit who's nevertheless spectacularly successful.

The Aviator's lack of dramatic heft is little helped by Scorcese's choice of leading man. This is his second consecutive film with Leonardo DiCaprio in the central role, with a third (a remake of Infernal Affairs set in Boston) already in the works. DiCaprio is a gifted actor, as his ability to keep Titanic's leaden dialogue at least partly afloat aptly demonstrated. But he has yet to show that he has the personal gravity to hold together a big film. He's too placid and unmarked, his face and frame not yet fully lived in. When he frowns or furrows his brow to convey seriousness, he still seems a little too much like a boy experimenting with facial expressions in a mirror. This was a problem in the last biopic in which he had to chart a character's development over decades, Steven Spielberg's Catch Me If You Can, but it's magnified in The Aviator. The former film's Frank Abignale, after all, was a picaresque small fry. Howard Hughes, by contrast, is a legendary figure (not to mention a tragic one) and the weight of that legend is more than DiCaprio's slight shoulders can quite bear.