The Battle of the Blogs

After announcing her departure from the site, Alegre was the subject of insults by dozens of commenters. Moulitsas fumed on the site's front page, "People expect me to give a damn that a bunch of whiny posters ‘go on strike' and leave in a huff. When I don't give a damn, people get angry that their expectations aren't being met." Of course, characterizing Clinton supporters, especially female Clinton supporters, as "whiny," didn't sit well with many. A Maryland mother of two in her mid-40s, Alegre said she won't publicize her real name because she fears harassment from anti-Clinton bloggers and commenters.

There's no doubt that the tone of the Netroots' Clinton-bashing has veered rather far from policy substance. After the Huffington Post scoop, Daily Kos front page writer Dana Houle wrote a bizarre diary (one he didn't post to the homepage) recounting how his impressions of Hillary Clinton had changed since 1992, when he saw Bill Clinton give a speech at the University of Michigan. "It was the night I learned the term MILF, and it was applied to Hillary Clinton," wrote Houle. In the same post, he described seeing a couple in the crowd at the Clinton speech engaged in a sex act. Later Houle, who is 43 and was once chief-of-staff for New Hampshire Congressman Paul Hodes, brushed off the suggestion that sexualizing Clinton had been inappropriate. "Some people will look for a reason to be outraged no matter what," he explained, telling me that most of Clinton 's support in the liberal blogosphere comes from marginal writers.

The Netroots has always had a hostile streak, and it's natural that as the Democratic Party and the Netroots themselves began to wield more power, some of that hostility would be directed inwards. Its denizens are also a relatively homogeneous bunch--largely male, middle-aged, college-educated, and upper middle class. The Democratic Party is a diverse coalition reliant on African Americans, single women, union members, and Latinos. Compound that demographic gap with the impersonality and frequent anonymity of the online world, and it seems inevitable that feelings would be hurt, and that some progressives would feel unwelcome in the clubhouse.

Armstrong sees no permanence in the ruptures that have emerged--both he and Moutlitsas stress that they have remained friends throughout the campaign. Armstrong has seemed to accept Clinton 's inevitable defeat, writing about his hopes that she uses her political capital to push for reforms in the Democratic primary process that would decrease the influence of caucuses. For Armstrong and Kos , with the primary all but over, everything is approaching normal again.

"I don't think division within the Netroots is all that big of a problem in terms of unifying the Party," Armstrong says. "The people who participate in the Netroots are the most loyal Democratic voters. It's other voting blocs that are more problematic."

And while he's right that people who spend a lot of their discretionary time on progressive websites aren't likely to abstain or vote for Republicans, he may be too cavalier about the toll of this struggle on his movement. "I've always gotten the impression there that women didn't really hold a high place in their heart," Alegre says, referring to the male leaders of Daily Kos. "I'd go back. But I don't know if I'd be welcome after the stink I caused."

Dana Goldstein is a staff writer at The American Prospect.

