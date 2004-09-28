Voice Over

When I was growing up, my family would, on certain nights, put aside our regular activities to crowd around the living room TV. Sometimes the occasion was a cultural event like "Roots," but what I mainly remember was gathering during election seasons to watch as the presidential candidates stood side by side to debate each other. Scheduled infrequently, occurring live, aired on all the networks, and moderated by a distinguished host, these public contests always possessed a certain grandeur. However flawed the parties' nominees, the joint appearances demanded our attention because they were taking seriously the challenges of democracy.

These days the presidential debates are in sad shape. They provoke little interest beyond the predictable horse-race scenarios. Last winter, a dozen-odd primary season debates droned on interminably to general public indifference. Four years ago the general election contests were so vapid that all we can recall is that Al Gore somehow managed to squander his slim lead by the time they were over. The problem isn't simply, as is often remarked, that today's contests don't measure up to the Lincoln-Douglas matches; they don't even stack up to the Ford-Carter debates.

The debates are dull because they're predictable. They've become formulaic. The same (or interchangeable) talking heads ask the same (or interchangeable) questions and solicit the same (or interchangeable) answers. Every candidate knows how to prepare, staging rehearsals in which they practice their sound-bites while a staffer plays the role of the opponent. When the debate rolls around, not even the jokes are spontaneous.

What to do? Alas, the Commission on Presidential Debates can't replace the candidates themselves. But it can do something that would be just as salutary, if not more so: End the journalism world's monopoly on seats at the moderator's table--and bring in real experts to grill the candidates. After all, the questions display no more creativity or independent thinking than the answers. Topics range from standard-issue policy matters (questions that are satisfied by the canned recitation of a position paper) to easily evaded "gotcha" traps to the invariably tame "wild card" query ("Who is your hero?"). Rarely do they result in our learning something new.