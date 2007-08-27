Finally Gone-Zo

Cleaning Up Gonzales's Mess

Only a few short months ago, Alberto Gonzales's resignation was all but a foregone conclusion. His credibility was kaput. His presence as attorney general was hindering public confidence in the work of the Department of Justice, impeding its ability to deal with Congress, shattering morale through its halls, and generally embarrassing the administration which he supposedly serves.

Yet Gonzales refused to step down, somehow believing himself to be the right man to repair the damage he had done--damage he alternately denied doing and apologized for doing even while denying that he had done it. And Bush refused to get rid of him. His tenacity in leaving Gonzales in his position led many people within the department to resign themselves to another year-plus of his tenure. He had weathered so much, they reasoned, that nothing short of a Katrina-style natural disaster could remove him from Main Justice before President Bush himself left office. In June, in a comic sign of the shift, Slate took down its "Gonzo-Meter" feature, which measured Gonzales's likelihood of leaving office, in light of the events of the day. The Gonzo-Meter's premise was wrong, Slate wrote. While the news was bad as could be, "some mystical alchemy provides that the worse he does, the better his chances become of remaining in office."

Having thus established that he could and would stay, even if doing so meant enormous damage to his department, Gonzales then inexplicably resigned. The inevitable became a genuine surprise. Why he chose to do so now is anyone's guess. To whatever extent he was being "impeded from doing important work because his good name was [being] dragged through the mud for political reasons," as President Bush put it, that was hardly new. Bush's self-pitying whine that Gonzales's "unfair treatment [was] creat[ing] a harmful distraction at the Justice Department" was as true back in March as it is now--which is to say that, then as now, there was a harmful distraction at the Justice Department.

Indeed, there's no small element of disregard for the institution in the timing of Gonzales's departure--just as there was disregard in his long-running refusal to depart. Had the man stepped down earlier, his then-deputy, Paul McNulty, could have minded the ship until the Senate confirmed a successor. Now, however, McNulty is gone too, off to be a partner at Baker %amp% McKenzie. There's no Senate-confirmed associate attorney general either, and other key slots have only temporary occupants as well. The result of this leadership vacuum is that Paul Clement, the solicitor general--whose day job is representing the United States before the Supreme Court--will need to step in as acting attorney general. Of course, Gonzales is taking off in mid-September, a scant few weeks before the October start of the new Supreme Court term--hardly down time for the solicitor general's office. It's as though Gonzales timed his resignation to make sure that it maximally disrupted the department's work.