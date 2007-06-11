The reason for this paradox is almost certainly insincerity. With all this emphasis on border security, we're not really trying to stop illegal immigration; we're only trying to look like we're trying. Although the 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act (IRCA) made it illegal knowingly to hire an illegal immigrant, the United States has spent little time or money enforcing this provision, as the GAO noted in 1999 and again in 2005, during which period the number of employers paying significant fines for violating IRCA has fallen to nil. By ramping up enforcement at the border and drawing it down at the worksite, we're putting the cost of illegal immigration on the prospective worker (who has to incur all the difficulties of getting across) and not on the prospective employer or his customers.

A guest-worker program is supposed to rectify this imbalance, by licensing temporary immigrant labor, but it would bring a set of problems. The last time we had similar laws for Mexican laborers, back in the 1950s and 1960s, employers avoided providing their guest workers anything like the conditions they owed to the native-born; as one Texan said, "As soon as you begin to Americanize a Mexican he's no longer any good. He just won't work any more." Moreover, today's Mexican migrant laborer isn't your grandfather's Mexican migrant laborer. Increasingly, unauthorized immigrants aren't seasonal agricultural pickers but service workers, and it's not clear what "temporary" work would mean for the non-seasonal immigrant laborer.

Finally, commenters like Paul Krugman worry that a guest-worker program would let us "drift into a new system of de facto apartheid." This isn't quite right. What the program would do is lend the color of law and respectability to what we have, which is an old system of, if not apartheid, then a migrant labor proletariat--a propertyless class with few rights or hopes of advancement. Legalizing this system would relieve Americans of the discomfort we have with migrant labor. That is a reward we have not earned. We need that discomfort. It lets us know we're doing something wrong. And the way to stop doing wrong is not to start calling it right.

Rather than ratify the migrant proletariat by simply changing its name from "illegal" to "guest," Americans should seek ways to move workers substantially toward legal status. We have in our history better examples to follow than guest-worker programs that ratify the segregation of immigrants. In the early twentieth century, facing a large immigrant population remitting money home, the U.S. Congress established a federal postal savings system to keep some of the fruits of immigrant labor here, and in the hands of immigrants instead of the coffers of wire services. The program proved immensely popular among immigrants, who knew a good thing when they saw the prospect of financial Americanization. Today, unauthorized immigrants probably remit more money than legal ones do and lose a lot of it to costly wire services, whether through unfamiliarity with American banking systems or fear of discovery. Rules to enable immigrants to save through normal channels can confer benefits including, as the OECD notes, "reduced banking costs, interest-paying savings accounts, the responsible use of credit, and ultimately financial practices that are rewarded by the tax system, such as home ownership and retirement savings accounts." And they would shift the substantial status of immigrants, rather than merely changing their label.

Illinois Senator Richard Durbin recently said, "The force behind this compromise is the understanding that if we fail, the process ends probably for the next two years." Which is itself the best argument against passing immigration reform now. Any serious reform to American immigration law would require conscientious, competent, and good-faith efforts by the executive bureaucracy. Lawmakers seeking such efforts had better wait till 2009.