Disputations: Beating Down Berlusconi

I could've written a more damning piece about him.

It is certainly instructive to receive lessons in journalism and intellectual honesty from Christian Rocca. Rocca makes much of his supposed impartiality in matters regarding Berlusconi, but fails to disclose that he writes for the newspaper Il Foglio, a paper owned by Veronica Lario, otherwise known as the wife of Silvio Berlusconi. (This peculiar family ownership arrangement--together with assigning ownership of Berlusconi’s other daily newspaper, Il Giornale, to his brother Paolo--has made a mockery of Italy’s old media concentration laws that prohibited television owners from also owning newspapers. These laws have since been gutted ... by Berlusconi himself. It is one of an infinite number of examples of Berlusconi’s mingling of public and private business and conflicts-of-interest.)

As to the substance of Rocca’s charges: The source of my observations about Berlusconi’s recent gaffes was not (as Rocca asserts) British tabloid newspapers, which I haven’t read, but the video tapes of the incidents themselves. The perception that Berlusconi’s behavior in both cases he cites was bizarre and embarrassing was widely shared by journalists who were present and reported as such by media organizations across the world and across the ideological spectrum. I leave it to readers to watch the television clips of Berlusconi’s appearance at Buckingham Palace (Meeester Obamaa!), to observe the Queen’s reaction in order to decide whether Berlusconi’s behavior was weird and boorish and whether the Queen--who can be heard saying, “Why is he screaming?”--appeared annoyed. That Buckingham Palace later released a press release saying that no offense was taken means little or nothing; it is the job of government press offices to smooth over wrinkles in the interest of diplomatic harmony. Rocca’s suggestion that we take a government press release as unvarnished truth rather than trust our own eyes and ears is very bizarre journalistic practice--and one I suspect that Rocca himself would not apply to a figure of a different ideological stripe.

As to the second incident, again, I suggest readers watch the clips of the Berlusconi-Merkel episode and decide whether Berlusconi’s behavior was rude and whether Merkel did not appear visibly annoyed by being kept waiting for several minutes by Berlusconi. Berlusconi defended himself by saying he was on the phone with the Turkish prime minister Recip Erdogan. That may be the case--we have no independent means of proving or disproving it--but other politicians speak on the phone and conduct diplomatic business without creating the kind of public embarrassment evident here. The larger point is that there is a consistent pattern here. Rocca carefully avoided (not a good habit for one imparting lessons in honesty and seriousness) the long list of other international incidents where Berlusconi’s unequivocally inappropriate behavior leaves little room for interpretation, which were all mentioned in my piece:

1) Referring to Obama as “suntanned”; 2) Calling a German member of the European parliament a perfect concentration camp Kapo; 3) Suggesting that the “handsome” Danish prime minister might be a good match for Berlusconi’s own wife; 4) Making the “sign of the horns” over the head of the Spanish foreign minister during an official photograph; 5) Saying he had used all of his “playboy arts” to win over the female Finnish prime minister in a trade negotiation; 6) Suggesting at a European summit over which he was presiding that the various heads of state “lighten the atmosphere by talking about soccer and women.”

For the sake of brevity and because I felt the point had been proven amply, I omitted many other equally grave and absurd gaffes. But since Rocca seems unconvinced, here are some more: