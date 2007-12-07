But having just spurned those who consider it illegitimate to ask if Mormon candidates are Christians, Romney proceeded to defy yet another “some who would have a presidential candidate describe and explain his church’s distinctive doctrines.” Such questions--but presumably not questions about Jesus Christ’s divinity--would “enable the very religious test the founders prohibited in the Constitution.” Romney’s listeners might be forgiven if they conclude that questions that might embarrass him are illegitimate but not those that might marginalize a Muslim like Keith Ellison or a Jew like Russ Feingold. Where Chris Matthews hears “greatness” in Romney, “some” might settle for consistency.

Beyond first invoking and later contradicting Kennedy, Romney simply offered a series of paragraphs that, while well-phrased, led to no coherent conclusion. Sometimes he rose to eloquence: “Freedom opens the windows of the soul so that man can discover his most profound beliefs and commune with God.” Other times he borrowed from George W. Bush, as when he proclaimed, “Liberty is a gift of God, not an indulgence of government.” And other times still, he echoed Kennedy, as when he, too, promised that leaders of his church would not dictate his decisions as president.

But, mostly, he offered a caricature of Clintonian triangulation. On the “liberal” side, Romney endorsed the separation of church and state, supported the tolerance of those with different beliefs, and found something to admire in Catholicism (“the profound ceremony”), Lutheranism (“confident independence”), Judaism (“ancient traditions”), and Islam (“frequent prayer”). On the “conservative” side, he proclaimed that “secularism” is a religion, decried the un-churching of Western Europe, and declared that “freedom requires religion.” While only using the word “Mormon” once, he implicitly defended the denomination against common preconceptions. Thus, he recalled that his father, the Michigan Governor and civil rights champion George Romney, had “march(ed) with Martin Luther King” and looked to the day when he would take the oath of office as president with his “hand on the Bible” (and not the Book of Mormon).

As Kennedy would have reminded today’s Americans, Mitt Romney should be judged on his public record and should not subject himself to the indignity of denying that his religion is racist, unbiblical, or unchristian. Yes, candidates have every right to explain how they would promote the common good--and to tell how their deepest beliefs are derived from their religious faiths. But suggesting that one religion is better than another--or even, as Romney did, that testifying to one’s faith is preferable to keeping it private--ventures where our nation’s founders feared to go.

Why then did Romney deliver a speech that described some but not all of his most personal beliefs and defended the role of religion in public life without specifying where, how, or by whom it is being threatened? The answer, simply, is that Romney wants to stand on several sides of the church/state debates of the past half century. He campaigns as a religious conservative, but rejects attacks on his own religious beliefs by citing the religious tolerance that is the legacy of liberals like John F. Kennedy. Then he attacks a nameless “some” who threaten the role of religion in public life. Are they the churchgoing presidential candidates Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and John Edwards? Or perhaps they’re the oft-divorced Rudy Giuliani, Fred Thompson, and John McCain? So, in Romney’s conception, what is fair game? Which questions about personal beliefs (and personal behavior) can presidential candidates legitimately be asked? There were no answers to be found in Thursday’s speech.

Mitt Romney, you’re no Jack Kennedy.

David Kusnet was chief speechwriter for former President Bill Clinton from 1992 through 1994. He is the author of Love the Work, Hate the Job: Why America’s Best Workers Are Unhappier than Ever, to be published next year by John A. Wiley and Sons.

