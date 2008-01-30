Demographics: Idaho is overwhelmingly white--it's the second least-black state in the nation, behind Montana. There are a growing number of Latinos (nearly 10 percent of the state), but still not enough to make much of a difference in the caucuses. Idaho's population is slightly younger than that of the nation at large, but young voters have traditionally not participated in large numbers in past nominating contests.

Key Endorsements: Barack Obama has the support of the state's Democratic establishment, to the extent that one exists. Of the 26 Democrats in the state legislature, 19 have endorsed Obama, as has Boise Mayor Dave Bieter. The state's largest newspaper, the Idaho Statesman, has not yet endorsed--If it does, that could sway a few votes.

Analysis: Though no polls have been taken, Obama seems like the odds-on favorite to win. He did very well in the non-Las Vegas portion of the Nevada vote, a region in many respects similar to Idaho. Obama visited Boise on Saturday, drawing a crowd of 15,000, and has four offices in the state. Hillary has none, though she has reportedly dispatched Bill Clinton to make calls to key Idaho Democrats. Boise State political scientist Gary Moncrief reports a high level of enthusiasm for Obama among Democratic activists. "I'd be very surprised if he doesn't do well here," Moncrief says.

For more information: Check out the Idaho Statesman’s authoritative politics blog, as well as 43rd State Blues, the center of Idaho’s liberal blogosphere, and the Ridenbaugh Press, which focuses on Idaho and other Pacific Northwest states.

