After the attack six weeks later the AFC disbanded instantly; Buckley, like his two older brothers, served in the military. Still, he remained skeptical of Franklin Roosevelt and of the war's aims. In his first appearance in a national publication, a letter printed in Time magazine just after V-J day, Buckley, then a 19-year-old Army lieutenant, wrote, "Few Quixotes still proclaim that this war is being fought for ideals." He had in mind the alliance, corrupt in his view, with the Soviet Union. "Christianity and Communism are irreconcilable in the same way that as Americans we believe that totalitarianism and democracy are incompatible," he continued. Nonetheless, he added that he, and all Catholics, could "heartily ratify the action of our Government in joining hands with a state, no matter what color its banner, if such a union will further our aim of beating Japan." Sixty years later, that ideological flexibility is intact, as Buckley has faulted Bush for trying to go it alone in Iraq and chided neoconservatives who"simply overate the reach of U.S. power and influence."

To some extent, this is merely the judgment of a "realist hawk." But Buckley's caution is also rooted in cosmopolitanism. (So was Lindbergh's: He was, after all, the man who bound the continents together with his historic flight and was greeted as a hero when he landed in Paris.) And, for all his patriotism, Buckley is indifferent to American exceptionalism. Indeed, he is probably the most worldly American conservative since George Santayana and has a similar attachment to Spanish culture. "Bill's not a conservative," his onetime ally Karl Hess once said. "He's a Spanish A-ristocrat!" This exaggerates only a little. Buckley's father, Will, a Texas entrepreneur, made a fortune in the oil fields of Mexico's "gold coast" and planned to raise the family there until he was expelled following the revolutionary spasms of 1913 -1921. But the allure remained. Buckley and his siblings visited Mexico for months at a time and also lived for periods in Paris and London. Buckley's first language was Spanish, which he learned from household servants. He did not speak English easily until he was seven or eight. His famous prose style, with its ornate syntax and rococo vocabulary, conveys, at times, a subtle hint of "foreignness," like that of his friend Vladimir Nabokov.

To this day, Buckley's politics are grounded less in democratic values--"Democracy just doesn't work, much of the time," he observed in a 2004 column--than in the twin virtues of Catholicism and capitalism, in that order. Broadly tolerant, Buckley extirpated anti-Semitism from the postwar conservative movement in the 1950s and has since jokingly proposed that Israel be made the fifty-first state. But he closely guards his faith and its doctrinal purity. In its first years, National Review had so many Catholic staff and contributors that it was widely assumed to be a semi-official religious publication, a conservative counterpart to Commonweal. Gradually, it became less Catholic than "Christian." But that was the limit of Buckley's ecumenicalism. In 1997, when he was scouring the ranks of talented younger conservatives to find a new editor for National Review, Buckley eliminated one prospect, his one time protege David Brooks, a rising star at The Weekly Standard. In a memo to board members, Buckley reported that he had discussed Brooks with NR alum George Will: "I said that I thought it would be wrong for the next editor to be other than a believing Christian. He agreed and added that the next editor should not be a Canadian"--a possible reference to conservative writer David Frum.

All this adds up to a conservatism premised on firm principle and opportune adjustment alike, a dialectic impressed upon Buckley by two of his early mentors, James Burnham and Whittaker Chambers, both ex-Communists with well-developed aversions to strict party lines. When conservatism emerged from the wilderness in the 1960s, it was Buckley who insisted its elected tribunes be given room to operate outside the strictures of "the movement." In 1967, he defended the right's brightest star, Ronald Reagan, who, as governor of California, had enlarged, rather than slashed, the state's budget. Buckley calmly spelled out the reasons and concluded his case by quoting Chambers: "A conservatism that cannot find room in its folds for the actualities is a conservatism that is not a political force, or even a twitch: it has become a literary whimsy." The next year, when Richard Nixon was in need of a strong foreign policy brain, Buckley found for him not the ideologue one would have expected, but the realist Henry Kissinger. This despite the fact that Kissinger's first patron, Nelson Rockefeller, was loathed by the Republican right and by Buckley in particular. Why Kissinger? Because Buckley admired his intellect.

This calm reckoning of political reality informs Buckley's critique of the current administration, particularly its unwise revival, after September 11, of the "rollback" strategy formulated in the 1950s by conservatives who thought the Soviet "containment"policies of Harry S Truman too timid. Buckley knows everything about rollback. Its first theorist was Burnham, who espoused its principles in National Review. President Eisenhower's secretary of state, John Foster Dulles, practiced a version of it called "brinkmanship." But, ultimately, it was dropped amid the wreckage of Vietnam. By 1969, Buckley was already referring, in antiquarian terms, to the "evangelistic" anti-communism of "the old conservatives," with their "talk, even, of rolling back the Iron Curtain--the liberation rhetoric of the early fifties." This liberation rhetoric was dusted off by neoconservatives and formed the basis of the "Bush doctrine," with its emphasis on preemptive war and its mandate to "take the battle to the enemy, disrupt his plans, and confront the worst threats before they emerge," as Bush explained at West Point in 2002. Today, Buckley says, Bush "should have taken an early opportunity to pull away from rollback."

But Buckley recognizes that cold war analogies of any kind are dubious. For one thing, in the age of terrorism, the "enemy" is not so easily classified or even identified. "Individual terrorists were, only yesterday, engaged in ordinary occupations, shocking friends and family when they struck as terrorists," Buckley wrote in August 2005. By this time, he had already uncovered another, more useful parallel. In October 2004, a week before Election Day, he presciently exhumed in his column a half-forgotten 1978 book, A Savage War of Peace, the classic account of the Algerian war written by Alistair Horne, the British historian who is one of Buckley's oldest friends (the two were boarding school roommates in the early '40s). What made the book "hideously relevant to our present problems in Iraq," Buckley explained, was its description of how the French, trapped in a bloody debacle that dragged on for eight years, were losing to "a factionalist-nationalist movement using terrorism as a means of expressing contempt and hatred for modern forms." At last, in 1962, President Charles de Gaulle "surveyed that mess" and "unconditionally surrendered" rather than risk the only, and unthinkable, alternative--a massive military attack. The United States now faced the identical problem and was similarly hamstrung, because, as Buckley warned both Bush and John Kerry,"the insurrectionists can't be defeated by any means we would consent to use." Six months later, Bush's inner circle, and Bush himself, would claim to be studying Horne's book--though, earlier this year, Horne told Maureen Dowd that, when he had given a copy of his book to Rumsfeld with passages on torture underlined, he had received a "savage letter" in return.

Buckley perhaps differs most strikingly from others on the right in what he hasn't said: Specifically, he has not denounced Bush's liberal critics. Commentary has seriously proposed that the editors of The New York Times committed treason by publishing reports on the Bush administration's domestic surveillance program; Dinesh D'Souza, in his new reductio ad absurdum, The Enemy at Home, consciously summons up the ghost of Joe McCarthy by proffering lists of "domestic insurgents"--they include Hillary Clinton, Edward Kennedy, and Martha Nussbaum--who "want bin Laden to win and Bush to lose the war" on terrorism. But Buckley, with his memories of the AFC, knows the difference between dissent and disloyalty. (He is succinct on D'Souza's book: "I haven't read it and I reject its thesis.")

Beyond this, Buckley recognizes, as Bush's defenders have not, that the trouble originates with the Iraq war, not with its opponents. When I asked him recently if Iraq is the Republicans' Vietnam, he said, "Absolutely." It is a serious admission for one who knows that Vietnam destroyed cold war liberalism and, with it, the Democratic Party's control of national politics. Iraq now threatens the right and the GOP, Buckley says, with the "identical" fate. No wonder, then, that in a July interview with CBS News, he said that if Bush were the leader of a parliamentary government "it would be expected that he would retire or resign." He has been somewhat kinder to Dick Cheney, whom he characterized in an interview last year not as a liar but as a dupe, who had "believed the business about the weapons of mass destruction" and then thundered forth so confidently on it. If, by contrast, Cheney knowingly misrepresented the facts, Buckley has privately acknowledged, Bush would be a candidate for impeachment.

In 2004, when I had lunch with Buckley at a French restaurant a few miles from his house in Stamford, I asked him what exactly made Bush a conservative. He pondered for a moment, then said, "Well, he's a patriot and he believes in God." By this definition, of course, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton would qualify as conservatives, too. Then again, it's never been entirely clear to Buckley just what constitutes an American conservative. "I confess that I know who is a conservative less surely than I know who is a liberal," he wrote in 1970. "Blindfold me, spin me about like a top, and I will walk up to the single liberal in the room without zig or zag and find him even if he is hiding behind a flower pot. I am tempted to try to develop an equally sure nose for the conservative, but I am deterred by the knowledge that conservatives, under the stress of our times, have had to invite all kinds of people into their ranks to help with the job at hand."

Buckley, a paragon of courtesy, will not say so, but I suspect he questions today the wisdom of having opened the gates quite so wide. For now, in the winter of his discontent, and from his perch above the partisan fray, he is watching the disintegration of the movement that has dominated U.S. politics for the past quarter-century--the movement Buckley did so much, perhaps more than anyone else, to create.

Sam Tanenhaus is the editor of The New York Times Book Review. He is the author of An Un-American Life: The Case of Whittaker Chambers.