In Zelikow's view, the debate over counterterrorism policy "has been dominated by lawyers arguing with other lawyers. Their debate is about what the law...allows and does not allow." The debate, in other words, became not about what policy should be, but about what the law already is. "Able bureaucratic players in the Bush administration were able to use legal opinions to provide formal policy cover for Agency operations and deal with internal dissent and unease ('the Attorney General has said it is legal')." What's more, "The legal defense then became the public face of the policies." By letting lawyers set the terms of the discussion, Zelikow argues, the administration avoided asking the tough moral questions and the important cost-benefit questions about the value of rough tactics. Put simply, "the policy guidelines devolved into legal guidelines, which were to do everything you can, so long as it is not punishable as a crime under American law."

So who's right? Is the prominence of lawyers in the war on terrorism a dangerous constraint on action or a dangerous enabler of brutalities? The paradoxical answer is that both men have a real point.

Without question, lawyers have come to play a huge role in counterterrorism policy and operations. This is, as both Zelikow and Scheuer in different ways point out, odd. There is, after all, nothing about legal training that qualifies a person to know how to capture or interrogate a terrorist, much less how to conduct military operations or covert actions. Law schools don't teach anything useful about Islamist extremism--or about foreign policy or diplomacy. As a group, in other words, lawyers are far from obvious leaders in this arena. Yet no major decision in the war on terrorism goes unlawyered.

The reason is that law itself, particularly criminal law, has expanded a great deal over the past several decades. No longer are warfare and international conflict, even overseas, matters of pure policy, because American law no longer ends at its borders. Interrogate someone too roughly, and you've committed a domestic crime. Violate the Geneva Conventions and you may have committed an international crime. Exceed surveillance laws domestically, and you've committed a crime. These expansions of the criminal law have all taken place for good reasons, but not without cost--because they force decisions that used to be policy questions into a legal box. And that gives executive branch lawyers a veto if not over trips to the bathroom, certainly over anything that might prove dicey. From an operational point of view, Scheuer's vantage point, that constraint presents a constant source of delay and inhibition.

In the policy context, however, particularly in the period of crisis that followed September 11, a different dynamic also came into play: an intense pressure to inject flexibility into the maze of legal restrictions and criminal prohibitions intended to regulate the spook world. Ironically, this project also became a legal task. Instead of playing the role of naysayers, the administration's lawyers beat the law in several areas until it confessed--confessed that it contained fewer and weaker restrictions than anyone had previously imagined. As Zelikow trenchantly observes, the debate that process generated was all about legality, not about moral correctness or the efficacy of policies that lawyers are ill-positioned to evaluate.