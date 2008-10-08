Days after storied financial institutions collapsed this week, John McCain cut an ad in which he vowed to "reform Wall Street and fix Washington." It distilled the way he hopes to frame the campaign: as a referendum on who is best positioned to reform government. And it is no great mystery why he wants to do this.

McCain is a Republican. But it's the Republicans who, over the last eight years, have presided over an economy that's stripped away financial security for the middle class while bestowing the rich with even more riches. And it's the Republicans who let lobbyists write the regulations governing their clients. If voters thought McCain was just another Republican, they would run away screaming. That is why McCain is desperate to shed the label--and Barack Obama is desperate to make it stick.

Except, um, that's not what Obama is doing. On the day before McCain released his ad, Obama gave a major speech on economics. It was a hard-hitting address, in which Obama proclaimed, "It's time to put an end to a broken system in Washington that is breaking the American economy." But the word "Republican" never came up. The next day, Obama released a somber ad in which he addressed the camera for two minutes. It included plenty of smart ideas (something he has never lacked, notwithstanding the bogus charge that he's "all talk"). But its message was all about Obama the non-ideological reformer--that is, the guy positioned to clean up Washington. "Partisan fights and outworn ideas of the left and right won't solve the problems we face today," he said. Republicans? They didn't make cameos here, either. Neither did Bush.

These omissions cannot be coincidental. Somebody in the Obama brain trust has decided that Obama will do better among swing voters if he doesn't draw attention to the fact that McCain is a Republican while he is, gasp, a Democrat. Most likely, these strategists believe that voters disdain partisanship--or, at the very least, disdain the idea of partisanship. Plus they probably think Democrats can't win presidential elections without disowning the tired ideas of the Democratic Party. Since the 1970s, the only Dems to win the White House have been those who ran as non-ideological reformers (Carter) or co-opted parts of the Republican message (Clinton).