TARP Heels

When it comes to the bailout, the ideological distance between libertarians and pro-business conservatives couldn't be wider. Unlike the libertarians, the Chamber of Commerce isn't ideologically opposed to the economic bailout. In January, the Chamber wrote to Congress that it "strongly supported" the broad outlines of TARP and the stimulus bill, although it has expressed concern about some of the lobbying restrictions on TARP recipients. TARP relies on centralized regulatory bodies to promote economic well-being and corporate responsibility, rather than relying on regulation by litigation--both features that might well advance the Chamber's mission to promote "the unified interests of U.S. business."

Which strand of conservatism will prevail in court? The libertarian arguments are doomed--and the libertarians know it. "The legal precedent is not exactly favorable when it comes to delegation doctrines," says Robert Levy, chairman of the Cato Institute. Although some lower court judges might buy the libertarian arguments, Levy acknowledged, he can't count more than a single possible vote on the Supreme Court: Justice Clarence Thomas. Tribe, too, said the libertarian lawsuits are unlikely to succeed, because even courts that are concerned about the excessive delegation of regulatory authority may be reluctant to second-guess taxing and spending measures.

And it's not just TARP. Although the libertarians had some success in the 1990s, when states' rights conservatives like Sandra Day O'Connor and William Rehnquist waved the banner of federalism, they have only Thomas to represent them on the Roberts Court. This reflects lobbying by the Chamber of Commerce that ensured the appointment of two pro-business conservatives, John Roberts and Samuel Alito, rather than states' rights conservatives like Thomas. The libertarian rout has been apparent since 2005, when Justice Antonin Scalia, who has never been a consistent libertarian, joined a 6-3 Supreme Court decision upholding Congress's power under the Commerce clause to ban the use of marijuana, even when states have approved its use for medicinal purposes.

By contrast, for the past several years, the pro-business conservatives have been crowned with delirious success: All nine justices on the Roberts Court share, to varying degrees, a bipartisan suspicion of "regulation by litigation. " About 45 percent of the Court's docket is now made of business cases, and 79 percent of the cases are decided by margins of 7-2 or better. When you leave out environmental, labor, and employment cases, where the justices have more ideologically polarized views, the Chamber of Commerce wins most of these cases, from punitive damages and antitrust to securities suits and federal preemption of state tort suits against corporate defendants.

The failure of the libertarian laws means that Obama may have constitutional carte blanche to spend bailout money however he likes, without meaningful oversight by judges or Congress. And the fact that it's not unconstitutional doesn't mean it's a great idea. The military-spending scandals during World War II, exposed by the Truman Committee, showed the risks for corruption and fraud when the executive branch is given a free hand to spend vast amounts of money. During FDR's presidency, the greatest judicial spokesman for political accountability and transparency was Justice Louis Brandeis, who was so suspicious of "the curse of bigness" in all its forms--both corporate and governmental--that he questioned elements of the New Deal that sought to impose corporate discipline by centralizing power in the federal government. (He voted to strike down parts of FDR's National Recovery Administration, for example, because it delegated unchecked power to the president.) Fearing that government regulatory bureaucracies would grow as unwieldy as the corporations they were designed to regulate, Brandeis preferred to use the federal taxing power to prevent banks from engaging in many different forms of banking and using the powers of the states rather than the federal government to regulate corporations after they were broken up.