Peter Berkowitz v. Alan Wolfe, part 3

Alan Wolfe accuses me of intellectual dishonesty in the service of contemporary conservatism's political agenda ("Zeitfeisty," February 23). His charge, occasioned by my essay "Excommunication for Thee..." depends on distorting my argument and misrepresenting his own writings. Worse, Wolfe's accusation obscures the common ground on which, in these angry times, left and right can come together.

I largely agreed with Wolfe's judgment, rendered in a book review in The New York Times, that Dinesh D'Souza's The Enemy at Home was not only deeply flawed but incendiary. But I also criticized Wolfe for going beyond hard-hitting analysis to demand D'Souza's excommunication from conservative circles. Further, I pointed out that Wolfe's call for excommunication was self-incriminating, as only a few years earlier, in an April 2004 essay from The Chronicle of Higher Education, he put forward an incendiary claim of his own, namely, that, as election 2004 neared, conservatism in America had absorbed the spirit of Carl Schmitt, a German political and legal theorist who joined the Nazi party and whose thinking has long been associated with the fascist critique of the liberal tradition.

Wolfe claims that I fabricated the notion that his Chronicle essay presented a sweeping indictment of conservatives in America: "Perhaps no one on the left--or, for that matter, no one, with the exception of Peter Berkowitz, on the right--pointed out the alleged irresponsibility of the charge because it was a charge I never made."

That Wolfe never made the charge that conservatism in America reflects fascist sentiments and ideas--and that I'm the only one to say he did--will come as news to the other three authors who, in addition to me, published letters to the editor of the Chronicle (in the issue dated May 14, 2004) criticizing Wolfe for this charge. (Wolfe even responded to those letters.) Moreover, Jonah Goldberg (in an April 2004 National Review Online column) and Atlantic Monthly Associate Editor Ross Douthat (last month in a post at The American Scene), also found that Wolfe's intention was to tar American conservatism as a whole--not, as Wolfe now asserts, to diagnose the tendencies of Ann Coulter, Bill O'Reilly, and other such "vitriolic firebrands on the right."