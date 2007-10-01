In fact, Castro's illness has given the government plenty of time to prepare for the official succession of power from brother to brother. "The government is not in a position of weakness. This is actually an ideal scenario for them. This is a long slow fade from power," said Philip Peters, an expert on the Cuban economy and vice president of the Virginia-based Lexington Institute. "I don't think they are afraid of the moment [of Fidel's death]."

Indeed, Cubans are growing accustomed to seeing Raul in the role of the political leader. Even though Raul Castro is running the day-to-day functions of government, it's become quite clear that he has goals and interests that he won't be able to see through until his brother's death. For instance, during a speech on July 26 in the central province of Camaguey, Raul called for "structural and conceptual changes" in the state-controlled agricultural sector to boost output and lower prices.

Analysts say the changes Raul has suggested could mean allowing collectives and other semi-private enterprises to take over the land that the government has left fallow. A move in that direction would be a clear acknowledgement that the government has failed at producing ample food for the country on its own under the Socialist model, and that a different model is needed. Meanwhile, Fidel's own rhetoric (as conveyed through a series of essays appearing in Cuban newspapers) and belief in the system he created has not faltered once since he took ill.

Another reason the Cuban government isn't going to pretend he's alive when he's not is that his ministers believe that the Cuban people will need a chance to mourn him before moving forward. "They're planning a big funeral; there's no benefit in avoiding the announcement" said Uva de Aragon, associate director of the Cuban Research Institute at Florida International University in Miami. In the meantime, according to de Aragon, they may keep him out of public view because he is on an oxygen tank or has some other unsightly medical condition.

Castro had not appeared live in public since late July, 2006, when he fell sick and was forced to undergo surgery. Since then, only a few images of the aged leader have appeared in the Cuban press, including that prerecorded TV interview. However, though he had not materialized in the flesh, 45 essays with his byline have been printed in Cuban newspapers since March, where he pontificates on such themes as the Iraq war, biofuels and climate change. The articles could be ghost-written, but many observers say they mirror his meandering style of public speaking.

As evidence by his steady stream of bylined writing, the Castro government has been working to dispute the rumors. "I think [the people who believe he is dead] are people who confound their wishes with reality, they are obsessed with this," Cuban Culture Minister Abel Prieto told reporters in mid-September, according to Reuters.

When Castro finally dies, the announcement will be solemn but firm. And then Cuba--and everyone awaiting his demise--can move on.

By Eliza Barclay