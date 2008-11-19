Now that Barack Obama has won the presidency, a swath of the Washington establishment is pressing him to answer what it considers an urgent question: How will he scale back his plans--for tax cuts, for health care reform, for education--in response to the economic emergency? Actually, they were incessantly asking that before the election--in each of the three presidential debates, in fact. And even members of his own party have joined the David Gergens and Bob Schieffers in demanding that Obama retrench. This is, to say the least, a bizarre fixation, one that simultaneously misreads economics, politics, and history.

The complaint about Obama's agenda begins with the fact of rising deficits. The argument holds that they necessitate the scaling back of expenditures. This would be a sound argument in decent economic times, but in the early stages of a recession it is madness. Even conservative economists like Martin Feldstein have called on the federal government to spend billions on fiscal stimulus, deficit be damned. That's the surest way to hasten recovery.

Of course, there are good reasons to fret over long-term deficits. They can siphon money from investments that improve the living standards of future generations. But, aside from his stimulus package, Obama's agenda is designed precisely to provide investments that would improve future living standards.

Take his health care reform plan. Sure, it costs money. But spiraling health care costs are also driving up future deficits--a fact that has swung the moderate wing of the party associated with Robert Rubin behind reform. The Rubinites have come to understand that reform isn't an impediment to long-term solvency but a necessary step toward it. We doubt that future generations would thank us if we bequeathed them a sputtering jalopy of a health care system that required ever greater expenditures lest it break down completely.