Who reads BusinessWeek?

I have read BusinessWeek regularly for 30 years. I began reading it on the advice of the late Michael Harrington, the socialist agitator and author of The Other America. Mike used to pepper his speeches calling for capitalist reform with supporting evidence from this eminently capitalist journal, which he regarded as the best of the newsmagazines.

BusinessWeek became my window into what Marx called "the relations of production." In the 1980s, it was the place to follow the debate over deindustrialization and the Japanese challenge; in the 1990s, it was the best source on globalization and the new cyber-economy. And BusinessWeek didn't just cover management; it also covered workers: labor unions, wages, working conditions, job training, job safety, you name it. It was less boosterish than Fortune and less concerned with Wall Street and the rich and famous than Forbes.

But, over the last year or so, I started reading it less, and finally stopped altogether. I didn't know why at the time, and I even felt somewhat guilty about neglecting the magazine. But I figured out why last week when I heard that the magazine's new editor, Stephen Adler, had fired Aaron Bernstein, who had worked at the magazine since 1983 and had written many of its most outstanding stories.

Bernstein, whom I know slightly from covering AFL-CIO conventions, was one of the last people to report regularly on the labor movement. (Not counting dilettantes like myself or Harold Meyerson, the only others I can think of are David Moberg from In These Times and Steven Greenhouse from The New York Times. The Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times no longer have someone assigned to cover the labor movement.) And Bernstein was terrific at it. If you had wanted to follow the growing conflict between afl-cio President John Sweeney and his former prot?g?, Andy Stern (of the Service Employees International Union), you had to read Bernstein. In September 2004, well before the conflict burst into the open, Bernstein wrote a cover story on Stern for BusinessWeek.