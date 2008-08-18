TNR's Biden Archives

Menu
Our past coverage of one of the Senate's biggest--and loudest--personalities.

As speculation mounts that Barack Obama might choose Sen. Joe Biden (D-DE) as his running mate, we thought it appropriate to compile some of our past coverage of the verbose chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee. The highlights:

FULL ARTICLES:

"For The Love Of The Game"
by Michael Crowley, 12/19/07

"Biden Time"
by Peter Beinart, 2/19/07

"Primary Concern"
by Noam Scheiber, 7/04/05

"Ask Not"
by Peter Beinart, 8/14/04

"Rhetorical Question"
by Michael Crowley, 10/22/01

 
BLOG POSTS:

"Biden? Yeah, That Works"
by Jonathan Cohn, 8/18/08

"A Big Biden Upside"
by Michael Crowley, 8/14/08

"Biden Watch"
by Noam Scheiber, 7/17/08

"A Fresh and Clean Campaign Soundtrack"
by Melissa Harris Lacewell, 2/6/07

