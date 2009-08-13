Not So Fast, Obama

Pretty much everything we know about the recessions that follow financial crises suggests that they last for an exceptionally long time. The reason has to do with a distinctive feature of these recessions: vast oceans of debt. During boom times, as a recent IMF report explains, people save less and borrow more, leading to a surge of consumer spending. But once the crisis hits, overextended households abruptly retrench. Saving shoots up as they pay down their debts; consumption plummets and can languish for years.

Late last year, the economists Carmen Reinhart of the University of Maryland and Ken Rogoff of Harvard sought to quantify the length and intensity of recessions that follow financial crises by looking at several recent examples. What they found was alarming: On average, the countries they studied saw their housing markets drop 35 percent (from peak to bottom) over a stretch lasting five to six years. Their stock markets fell 56 percent over three-and-a-half years. Unemployment rose 7 percentage points over five years, and GDP dropped a breathtaking 9 percent over two years.

The good news is that, by the standards of the Reinhart and Rogoff paper, we may be nearing the end: U.S. housing prices had dropped by about one-third as of May, and the S&P 500 had lost about 53 percent of its value when it hit bottom in February. The unemployment rate is up about five percentage points since its 2007 low, suggesting that some pain remains, but far less than we’ve suffered already. And while GDP has only contracted by 4 percent--less than half the average from the Reinhart and Rogoff study--the authors explain that such declines tend to be less severe in developed countries than developing countries, which are vulnerable to abrupt withdrawals of credit by foreign banks and investors. Long story short: One can certainly be acquainted with the Reinhart and Rogoff analysis, as the administration’s top economic officials are, and still believe we’re only looking at another year or two of misery.

The problem with whatever optimism you might draw from Reinhart and Rogoff is that their conclusions come with an enormous caveat attached: Almost every country that’s emerged from a recession caused by a financial crisis has exported its way out of the mire. “[T]hese historical comparisons were based on episodes that, with the notable exception of the Great Depression in the United States, were individual or regional in nature,” the authors note. “The global nature of the crisis will make it far more difficult for many countries to grow their way out through higher exports”--since no country is flush enough to serve as a dumping ground for everyone else.

Absent a strong demand for exports, the most plausible way for a country to crawl out of this kind of recession is for households to keep paying off debt until they can afford to spend again. Indeed, as Paul Krugman argued in a recent lecture series at the London School of Economics, the reason the United States didn’t slip back into depression after World War II--something many economists feared at the time--is that, 15 years after the initial crash, people had finally put their finances in order.