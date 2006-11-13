The meeting with Ritter, several participants said, was the most uncomfortably candid political gathering they'd ever attended. From the start, the questions were aggressive and emotional. Even so,Ritter still went with the second course: "I told them I could not commit to any of the hypotheticals they were presenting because of my opposition to abortion." But he gave it two important twists.The first was that he made a clear distinction to the gathering of women between being pro-life and pro-life. He would have no agenda to change the current law regarding abortion as governor. He would overturn an executive order issued by Republican Governor Bill Owens disqualifying women's health clinics from getting state funding for teen pregnancy prevention programs if they also provided abortions. And he would sign legislation allowing emergency contraception, a bill that Owens had vetoed. It was an approach that no self-respecting pro-life Republican could afford to take.

The second twist would be more important for the voters outside Strickland's house. Ritter took the traditional Catholic Democratic line and improved upon it, essentially saying, "I am personally opposed to abortion, and I intend to use my position to lower the abortion rate." By reducing abortion rates through prevention, not restriction or criminalization, Ritter promised to let his faith inform his politics without imposing his beliefs on citizens. And it gave him credibility when he said of his faith, "You don't check it at the door of the governor's office."

Ritter's answers didn't satisfy all, or even most, of the women at the morning gathering. Some were still crying as they left the house. But others were impressed that he had shown up, listened carefully to them, and stood his ground. "Some people came out of the meeting," said Ann Frick, one of the event's co-hosts, "and said, `He and I don't see eye-to-eye, but he'll be thoughtful and take our concerns into account.'"

The Democratic Party in Colorado spent close to an entire year looking for a suitably pro-choice candidate who could oppose Ritter in the primary. But, despite near-constant news coverage of the Democrats' frantic search, Ritter plowed ahead, answering questions about his abortion position, he says, "in about five out of six phone calls I made for money."

This head-on approach is different than that of many older Catholic Democratic politicians, who privately share Ritter's views but have publicly adopted the pro-choice mantle. These Catholic Democrats aren't worried that expressing pro-life views would cost them votes--in fact, a majority of Americans (62 percent) believe that there should be some restrictions on abortion short of outlawing it completely. But they do fear losing dollars from pro-choice donor sand PACs.

A new generation of Catholic Democrats--which, in addition to Ritter, includes Virginia Governor Tim Kaine, Pennsylvania Senate candidate Bob Casey, and Representative Tim Ryan of Ohio--disdains this political tip-toeing and wants to tap into the pro-restriction voters, 56 percent of whom supported Bush in 2004. They are standing up to both their church and their party by supporting birth control and insisting on a lower abortion rate. And they are putting substance behind this position. In September, Ryan introduced legislation in the House that includes a combination of prevention measures-- funding for teen pregnancy prevention programs, improved access to contraception--and support for women who want to have their babies.

But Casey won his party nomination because of the iron fist of Senator Chuck Schumer, and the other pro-life Democrats have faced little opposition to their abortion views. Ritter, in contrast, has battled on his own. One at a time, he won over supporters by convincing them that it was possible to be pro-life without wanting the Democratic Party to change its stance on Roe v. Wade. Finally,after several potential challengers had come and gone, Ritter walked through the Democratic primary in May with no opposition.

These days, the abortion issue only comes up when Ritter's opponent raises it, and almost everyone agrees it's a desperation move as Ritter surges in the polls. Ritter has successfully taken abortion off the table. He has illustrated how people who answer to the labels "pro-life" and "pro-choice" can still reach agreement on the value of reducing abortion rates through prevention of intended pregnancies and not by locking up doctors and women. If the conversation Bill Ritter has started in Colorado spreads throughout the country, there may be many more angry meetings and tears. But,when the tears dry, there may also be a Democrat in the White House.