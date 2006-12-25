Buzz off, Ayn Rand.

One price we liberals have had to pay for the Democrats' dreary electoral record over the last few decades is regular lectures about how we have failed and must rethink everything. I had hoped that, after the 2006 elections, the demands that we sweep away our calcified doctrine would come to a halt. (At least until the next Democratic electoral debacle.) But no. In the December 11 issue of The New Republic, Brink Lindsey of the Cato Institute argued that we are in dire need of a new ideological synthesis with the libertarian movement (see "Liberaltarians"). While his essay, written in a friendly spirit and with an uncharacteristically modest tone (by the standards of the liberals-must-rethink-everything genre, anyway), is quite thought-provoking, it ends up proving the opposite of what it intends. Lindsey thinks we need to become more libertarian. I say we should run screaming in the other direction.

Lindsey begins with a raw political argument. The Democrats' newfound success, he maintains, depends upon the defections of libertarian voters. But, he continues, those defections have more to do with opposition to various Republican statist misdeeds than anything positive the Democrats have done. Therefore, he warns, "[I]f Democrats hope to continue appealing to libertarian-leaning voters, they are going to have to up their game."

As evidence for the proposition that Democrats need libertarians, Lindsey leans heavily upon a recent study by David Boaz, also from Cato, and David Kirby of the America's Future Foundation. Boaz and Kirby gamely attempt to demonstrate that libertarians constitute a vital swing bloc--around 13 percent of the electorate. Alas, the study is shot through with conceptual problems. The first is definitional. Boaz and Kirby classify their subjects based on their response to poll questions on the role of government. Those who give libertarian-esque answers to all three questions--for instance, they choose "the less government, the better" as opposed to "there are more things that government should be doing"--are libertarians. Voila, 13 percent of the United States turns out to be pro-free market and socially tolerant. (Congratulations! You will all be issued a copy of Atlas Shrugged.)

But, as Newt Gingrich learned to his dismay, support for smaller government as an abstract proposition almost never translates into opposition to government as it actually exists. The vast bulk of the federal budget is consumed by Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, and defense--all of which enjoy solid public support. Yet Boaz and Kirby move seamlessly from the general to the specific. "Imagine a Democratic candidate who, say, supported private accounts for Social Security (as President Clinton considered doing in 1998), promised to cut wasteful programs, and actually defended civil liberties," they write. "He or she would surely build on Kerry's 38 percent support from libertarians." But only one-third of the public opposed the Patriot Act in 2004, and fewer still supported shifting money from guaranteed Social Security benefits into private accounts.