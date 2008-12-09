As the Army's chief of staff, Shinseki famously told Congress in February 2003 that "several hundred thousand soldiers" would be needed to stabilize Iraq. A month before the Iraq invasion, he predicted that because of "ethnic tensions that could lead to other problems," it would take "a significant ground force presence to maintain a safe and secure environment."

Shinseki was quickly rebuked by then-Deputy Secretary of Defense Paul Wolfowitz for being "way off the mark." Vice President Cheney told Tim Russert on "Meet the Press" a few weeks later that "to suggest that we need several hundred thousand troops there after military operations cease, after the conflict ends, I don't think is accurate. I think that's an overstatement." It was no overstatement.

In naming Shinseki to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, Obama implicitly set a high standard for himself by declaring that truth-tellers and dissenters would be welcome in his administration.

There is a link between Shinseki's prophetic courage and the opening Obama has with the military: The war in Iraq has had a decidedly different impact on the politics of the armed services than did the Vietnam War. Iraq has created a potential problem for Republicans because many in both the officer corps and the enlisted ranks were alienated by the way President Bush and former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld handled the conflict, particularly in its early stages.

After Vietnam, by contrast, many in the military blamed liberals and the left for failing to give them a chance to win a war in which they continued to see triumph as a possibility. Some opponents of the Vietnam War turned sharply on the military and "the war machine." It remains a scandal that veterans of that conflict often bore the brunt of the war's unpopularity when they returned home.