Pain at the Port

Will rising gas prices put an end to globalization?

Ikea’s rural Virginia factory should be convincing evidence that globalization is on the march. But a New York Times article last week marshaled it as proof that, on the contrary, “[G]lobalization may be losing some of the inexorable economic power it had for much of the past quarter-century.” The Ikea plant, according to the paper of record, is evidence that “globe-spanning supply chains--Brazilian iron ore turned into Chinese steel used to make washing machines shipped to Long Beach, Calif., and then trucked to appliance stores in Chicago--make less sense today than they did a few years ago.” And the Times isn’t alone in this view. “De-globalization” is a hot topic among economists and policymakers, many of whom are convinced that rising oil prices will erode the decades-long integration of international economies. “Globalization,” concluded Jeff Rubin and Benjamin Tal in a much-discussed May report for CIBC World Markets, “is reversible.”

But that kind of logic misreads the economic imperatives behind contemporary globalization. Thanks to the explosion of middle-class consumers in the developing world and the unleashing of trillions in international capital, it’s about a global web of investors, producers, and consumers that constantly shifts to maximize profit and reduce prices. For the last 40 years, this has meant moving a plant to a developing country to take advantage of low-cost labor. And yes, as oil prices rise, it will mean moving production closer to the end consumers. But the underlying calculus--that capital will seek the most efficient way of bringing goods to consumers, anywhere in the world--remains the same.

In fact, if the defining point of globalization is not the erosion of national borders, but the flexibility that a borderless world makes possible, high fuel prices could end up furthering, rather than halting, globalization. It just won’t look like the globalization we’re used to.

If we were to view the thousands of orange shipping containers stacked on docks from Rotterdam to Oakland as the definitive barometer of globalization--the more there are, the faster the world is integrating--it would look like we were in trouble. “Including inland costs, shipping a standard 40-foot container from Shanghai to the U.S. eastern seaboard now costs $8,000,” note Rubin and Tal. “In 2000, when oil prices were $20 per barrel, it cost only $3,000 to ship the same container.”