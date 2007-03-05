The fall of Scooter Libby

The conviction of I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby on four counts of perjury and obstruction of justice will surely launch a thousand champagne corks. For my fellow liberals, who have for years--quite understandably--yearned to see the Bush administration's cutthroat politics punished, this symbolic takedown of Dick Cheney (whom Libby served) could hardly taste sweeter. But, as I argued two weeks ago, after the lip-smacking, it will surely leave a bitter aftertaste, too. Is there any hope remaining, folks, that we might keep the bubbly on ice?

In one sense, the verdict cannot be disputed. None of us can mind-read, but it's far from implausible that Libby knowingly lied under oath. The Bush White House has been engaged for so long in deception and smear that Libby may well have ceased to distinguish truth from falsehood. Or, as with so many bogus claims put forward by the Bushies, maybe he firmly convinced himself that falsehood was truth. In either case, though, he should never have been brought to trial, and the guilty verdicts only confirm prosecutors like Patrick Fitzgerald--declared the "biggest winner" by The Washington Post--in their righteous zealotry.

"It's not the crime, it's the cover-up." Few nuggets of political wisdom circulate more often in Washington. Few are more wrong. The old saw supposedly applies to Richard Nixon and Watergate. But, in Watergate, the crime itself--breaking into the opposing party's headquarters in an effort to subvert a presidential election--was self-evidently criminal and unconstitutional and merited Nixon's impeachment. Covering up only made matters worse. In contrast, during Kenneth Starr and Newt Gingrich's jihad against Bill Clinton, it didn't matter whether the president lied under oath, since his Republicans tormentors had no business asking him about Monica Lewinsky in the first place. (Indeed, a federal judge agreed that Clinton's statements about Lewinsky were immaterial to the sexual harassment case in which they were asked.) There may have been a cover up, but there was no crime.

So it turns out that the crime actually matters more than the cover up. And, in Plamegate, what was the underlying crime? An alleged--and never proved--violation of the little-used and noxious Intelligence Identities Protection Act, which prohibited the deliberate exposure of a covert agent. That 1982 act was partly a response to the serial disclosure of hundreds of intelligence officials in the 1970s and early '80s by the former CIA operative Philip Agee and his associates. Now, it's one thing to argue that a systematic effort to endanger the entire American intelligence operation merits punishment; it's another to single out one instance of leaking for criminalization. Valerie Plame's career may have been ruined, and Libby and Cheney should be held responsible for that--through the civil suit she has filed. But her exposure as an agent shouldn't be grounds for jailing even a sleazy operative.