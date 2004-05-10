Though the Centre insists it promotes free will and freedom of thought, some accuse it of abusing its spiritual authority and even of destroying families. "They tell their people that family isn't important, that the Centre is your new family," notes one woman, who says her husband became deeply involved with the Centre and eventually divorced her. Much of the resentment of former devotees focuses on the Centre's first couple, Philip and Karen Berg, who founded the organization in the early '70s and still direct it. Detractors accuse the Bergs of living lavishly, exploiting young volunteers as personal servants, and turning Kabbalah into big business. Indeed, the Centre has some 50 branches around the world, which peddle its products, including works by Berg and his sons, Yehuda and Michael. Berg, whom devotees reverently call "The Rav," is a former Brooklyn insurance agent and ordained Orthodox rabbi who changed his name from Feivel Gruberger. Though Berg calls himself the chosen heir of the late Israeli Kabbalist Yehuda Brandwein, Brandwein's circle denies Berg's claim. Other mainstream rabbis denounce Berg for claiming the Jews could have survived the Holocaust by studying Kabbalah.

On a recent Saturday afternoon in the Los Angeles headquarters, the Bergs presided over a "third meal," the Sabbath celebration cherished by Kabbalists as the spiritual high point of the week. Hundreds of followers filled the room. Almost all the men wore white--white yarmulkes, white shirts and pants, even white shoes. Berg, a big, bearded man in his mid-seventies, wore a white robe; Karen wore an Orthodox-style kerchief. One man knelt before The Rav, kissed his hand, and asked that he tie a red string around his wrist and bless him.

Madonna and her husband, film director Guy Ritchie, sat near the Bergs. She wore a truckers' cap low over her eyes and hunched down in uncharacteristic humility, as if to say, "Here I'm just a seeker, like the rest of you." When the devotees finished eating, they recited the Hebrew grace after meals--what Orthodox Jews call "bentching." For those who didn't know Hebrew, transliterated texts were provided. Madonna dutifully recited the prayers, while a young woman sat beside her, tracing her finger over the lines. The devotees sang the traditional melody, even pounding the table for emphasis like religious Jews. Then, abruptly, they paused. Someone called out one of the divine names; after a brief silence, they pounded the tables again.

As I got up to leave, the person sitting next to me whispered, "Don't turn around, but right behind you is Demi Moore."



On the recent Jewish holiday of Purim, hundreds of Los Angeles's glamorous and would-be glamorous gather at the Centre's headquarters for a reading of the Megillah, the biblical story of the rescue of Jews in ancient Persia from their archenemy, Haman, a royal adviser. One Purim theme is God's hidden role in guiding the Jewish people, so, on the holiday, Jews often dress in costume. At the Centre, the young, hip, interreligious crowd dresses, Purim-style, as angels and witches and pirates. Madonna comes as a lady of the Middle Ages. With its celebration of the fluidity of identity, Purim is a good time to experience the Centre, where Jews can pretend to be non-Jews, and non-Jews can pretend to be Jews, and everyone can pretend to be Kabbalists.

Admission to the Megillah reading and the party afterward is $82 per person. (It's $72, representing the 72 names of God, with a $10 charge for buying your ticket at the gate.) Inside the strobe-lit hall, people beat drums, and a disc jockey plays hits from the 1980s. I'm spotted as a newcomer by one of the volunteers spread around the hall for precisely that purpose. "Welcome to our joy," he says to me, squeezing my arm.

Among the volunteers are two young women wearing black and red paint streaked across their symbolically clad bodies. Both are aspiring actresses; neither is Jewish. "Some of my friends say this is a cult, but I like calling it ancient wisdom," says Dana, one of the aspiring actresses. She tells me she grew up near a Hasidic community in New York and resented the Hasidim's exclusivism. "But here I'm in the middle of an opposite Jewish experience. This place helped me feel better about my relations with Jews, big time."

Much of the crowd is Israeli expatriates--Hebrew is the second language at the Los Angeles headquarters. For expatriates, the Centre is Jewish enough to be comfortably familiar but non-Jewish enough to allow them to maintain distance from the American Jewish community, which many of them despise with an old, Israeli snobbery. Indeed, the Jewish community's wariness toward the Centre--the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles pointedly omits it from its website listing of local Jewish organizations--only enhances its appeal for some Israelis. "My parents are worried that I'll become Orthodox because of my involvement with the Centre," an Israeli former kibbutznik tells me. "But this has nothing to do with Judaism."

The Rav appears, wearing a crown as his Purim costume. The crowd cheers and whoops, a parody of reverence. In a rambling, folksy style, Berg says, "This day didn't begin with victory of [Persian Jews] Mordechai and Esther over Haman. This day had already been conceived at the time of creation. This joy that we'll experience tonight will be there in time of need, when depression brings us to a helpless state of mind. Amazing. It's not to celebrate a onetime experience of Israelites taking on an entire empire and coming out victims--that came and gone. The power that brought about this incident has continued."

Turning to the Centre's work, The Rav says, "There is a transformation. I'm taking this old tradition, and by virtue of adopting this tradition to have such a rhythm to what this generation is generating--to find that Kabbalah is so closely in affinity is truly remarkable. The entire world out there will be receiving the effects, the contentment, that we will all be experiencing this evening. Due to a quantum effect, we're reaching into every part of the planet. Tonight, we have no fear of Satan--we're going into his territory."

A group of children appears and begins singing Kabbalah songs. They are students at the Kabbalah Children's Academy--part of a nationwide network of Centre schools. "At first I was afraid/I was petrified," they sing, to the tune of "I Will Survive." "I was living life alone/with no Zohar in sight/Weren't we the ones who brought/all this chaos to our lives/come on, let's convert it/Let's knock this darkness to light."

Men and women are requested to sit on opposite sides of the room, and then the Megillah--the Book of Esther--is recited. Typically, it is a traditional reading, but with a twist. Instead of responding to Haman's name with noisemakers and jeering, which Jews do symbolically to erase Haman's memory, the crowd meditates on a divine name, becoming silent when Haman's name is read and contemplating the "roots of chaos."

After the reading, hundreds of celebrants gather for a buffet. People hug and call out to friends across the room. There are advertising executives and hairdressers and filmmakers and realtors. How many Los Angeles synagogues could boast such successful outreach among young Jews? Of course, the Centre has been helped by glamour: Britney Spears was recently photographed on the cover of Entertainment Weekly wearing a red Kabbalah thread and in Us Weekly reading a Kabbalah book while lounging near a pool in Florida. Barbra Streisand, Elizabeth Taylor, Courtney Love, and Roseanne have all been involved with the Centre; after Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall divorced, each reportedly sought the Centre's guidance.

Still, there's a mystery here. Why have so many apparently intelligent, successful people fallen for magical trinkets like blessed candles and red strings? Is there some promise of redemption that those of us who've tried to understand this phenomenon have missed, some distortion greater than simply turning Kabbalistic wisdom into grist for supermarket tabloids?



I get the beginning of an answer at an evening prayer service in the "war zone." The Rav leads his disciples in the Kaddish prayer, shouting its words as if in a rage. Then he interrupts the conventional service and begins chanting "Chernobyl" and other names I can't identify. A devotee explains, straight-faced, that these are all names of nuclear power plants: The Rav is trying to heal the problem of nuclear waste, which the Centre's devotees believe is spreading aids. "Whooo!" calls out Berg and his followers, waving their hands as if to send the healing vibrations onward. Pointing up toward heaven and then down to Earth, they shout the word "immortality" in several languages. Why immortality? I ask another devotee. "Because each person is potentially a messiah," he replies. "Immortality isn't just in heaven. It's possible right here on Earth."

Physical immortality? Was the Centre promising its people the end of death, the ultimate chaos? Did the Centre believe that we could literally become gods in these bodies? Could that explain its obsession with prolonging the life span, the eerie meditations on stem cells, the focus on the names of God as transformative agents for one's DNA, the blessed water that produces a "higher molecular order ... necessary for eternal cell regeneration"? According to Berg's book Immortality, yes. Published in 2000, it is not one of his better-known works--he has authored over a dozen--but it is surely his most revealing. Written in short chapters, some no more than a page long, the book is a rambling attempt to link Kabbalah and science in an argument that physical immortality is not only possible, but also imminent. Repeating a pattern that appears throughout his ideology, Berg begins with a legitimate Kabbalistic idea--that the fall from Eden created the illusion that the consciousness of human beings is separate from that of God, displacing our Edenic experience of the oneness of existence. Satan, continues Berg, can only control human beings who are imprisoned in that illusion of fragmentation. And so the way to defeat Satan is by restoring our unified consciousness. But, then, Berg makes an extraordinary leap, applying Kabbalah's teaching about consciousness and the soul to the organs of the body. Illness, he insists, can only be implanted by Satan in an organ that is "differentiated," like a heart or a lung. But, by meditating on the names of God, we can transform our differentiated cells into undifferentiated stem cells. In so doing, we outwit Satan, rejuvenate the body, and transform our cells into eternal receptacles for "the light force." "Satan has no affinity for an undifferentiated state, and, therefore, he cannot bond with the cell," he writes.

This is no mere speculation. In prayer and study retreats around the holiday of Shavuot, which celebrates the giving of the Torah to the Jewish people, Berg and his followers stage preliminary forays into immortality. No one who has participated, he writes, has died in the four months following a retreat.

I checked back with a former Kabbalah Centre insider I'd interviewed and asked whether immortality is really the Centre's ultimate goal. "They don't tell everyone who walks through the door that it's really about immortality," she replied. "But, subtly, the more you get into it, the more they reveal their real agenda." Another Centre participant told me that her teacher had hinted that The Rav was working on achieving immortality, but she hadn't assumed he meant it literally.

So I asked Berg's son Yehuda how the Centre can promise immortality of the body, when Kabbalah speaks only of the immortality of the soul. "The Zohar talks about how Moses didn't die," he replied. "Or Elijah, who went up with his body. If that is possible, then everything is possible. Things are changeable: That's the basic attitude of the Centre. Not to accept things as is."

But Kabbalah speaks of bodies of light, not eternal bodies of flesh. Why would we want to hold on to these bodies forever? "We would live in the physical body with the consciousness of the soul," Yehuda told me. "We're transforming the physical body from a receiving nature to a giving nature. The most difficult part is transforming the body into soul consciousness and to become God in our receiving vessel. We're born with a DNA that's all together, the first cell at the time of conception, and then things start getting fragmented. So you try to go to that place where everything is one, and you inject a name there."

In the "Dateline" interview, Madonna's teacher at the Centre, Eitan Yardeni, noted that many people who come there to study "get just one percent of Kabbalah, which improved their life one percent." But, he added, "I can tell you that, with no shame, Madonna is under the category ... of the people that gets it." But what exactly does she get? Has the "material girl" been spiritually transformed, or has she merely graduated to materialist spirituality? For what, after all, is more likely to entice a sex symbol confronting middle age than the promise of eternal youth?

Yossi Klein Halevi is a contributing editor to The New Republic and a senior fellow of the Shalem Center in Jerusalem.

